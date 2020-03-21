The Houston Texans bid farewell to DeAndre Hopkins

The Houston Texans have announced their trade with the Arizona Cardinals sending DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson. The deal can be announced in principal but physicals still have to be completed by the players for the trade to become official.

Hopkins owns numerous franchise records for the Texans including the only player to record double-digit touchdown receptions in a season and he has done is three times in his career, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Hopkins was the first player in the NFL to record multiple seasons with at least 100 receptions, 1,500 receiving yards and 11 receding touchdowns since he joined the league in 2013. Only Marvin Harrison, Brandon Marshall, and Jerry Rice accomplished the feat in multiple seasons in NFL history.

Currently, atop the Texans record books in seven categories, Hopkins has the highest career receiving average (13.6 yards per catch), tied for the most receptions in a single season with 115 (2018) with Andre Johnson, most receiving touchdowns in a single season (13 in 2017), most receiving first downs in a single season (83 in 2015), tied most multi-touchdown games in a single season with three, tied with most receiving first downs in a game with Andre Johnson with ten and tied with the most receiving touchdowns in a game with three.

Being named to three consecutive AP NFL All-Pro First team selections, his four career All-Pro selections tie Andre Johnson as the most by an offensive player in team history. Hopkins was named to the second team in 2015.

Texans bid farewell to Hopkins

