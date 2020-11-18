SI.com
Crennel Wants Wins but Does He Want the Job?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set to host the New England Patriots this Sunday in NFL Week 11 action. 

The Texans are hunting their next win, but is the interim head coach hunting for his next job? 

Sunday reports surfaced with speculation the Texans could keep Crennel as the head coach for 2021. TexansDaily.com explored the possibility at length. 

Would the 73-year-old want his 51st year of coaching to be as the head coach in Houston?

READ MORE: Should Texans Bench Defensive Starters?

READ MORE: Texans' Jacob Martin Returns After Covid-19 Absence

Crennel was noncommittal on his feelings about the future. 

"I'm worried about this game," Crennel said when asked about his desire to be the head man in Houston. "I'm going to see if I can coach this game and see if I can get a win. And then at the end of the season, we will sit down and we will talk and make decisions about what the future holds."

Crennel was adamant he's after wins this season. 

"The most important thing for me is to try to win games," he said. "And I know we're not winning games but we're going to try to win games."

He's earned just two, both over Jacksonville, against three losses since he took over as the head coach for the fired Bill O'Brien. 

It would take a near miracle for the Texans to repeat what Crennel did earlier this decade for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The Chiefs turned to Crennel as their interim coach to finish the 2011 season. He did a decent job and earned a chance to be the head coach the following year. Kansas City went 2-14 and fired Crennel leaving his non-interim head coaching record at 26-55 with one winning season. 

With a shaky resume to even be considered, it's a good thing Romeo Crennel isn't looking too far into the future and is worried about helping the Texans win on Sunday. 

