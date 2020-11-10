SI.com
Texans Claim One LB, Place Two on IR

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have claimed an edge defender from waivers while they placed two linebackers on injured reserve. 

Nate Orchard was claimed on waivers Monday. He most recently played for the Washington Football Team where he had two tackles in three games. He plays primarily edge defender officially being designated as an outside linebacker. He will be on the Exempt/Commissioner list until he passes all of his COVID-19 testings. 

His addition comes on the heels of the team placing linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve. Scarlett injured his arm in the win over the Jaguars. 

Houston also placed linebacker Kyle Emanuel on injured reserve. He has been dealing with a concussion. 

Davin Bellamy, who could have been an option to help at outside linebacker, was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.

Orchard is with his seventh organization now since being drafted in the second round out of Utah in 2015. He's played in 46 career games. He hasn't been a regular starter since his rookie year and has just career six sacks. 

Rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard saw the most snaps of his career against Jacksonville. With the return of Whitney Mercilus expected this week the outside linebacker room should be able to manage if Orchard can get activated for Sunday's game. Outside linebacker Jacob Martin is not expected to be back this week. 

The Texans will host the Cleveland Browns off their bye week in NFL Week 10. Cleveland is expected to have star running back Nick Chubb back making the linebacker situation for Houston a key concern. 

