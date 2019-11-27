State of The
The Houston Texans Work Out Running Backs Kenneth Dixon and Marcus Murphy

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans worked out two running backs on Tuesday in Kenneth Dixon and Marcus Murphy. The Texans continue their due diligence on players around the league just in case they need to sign a player in a hurry. 

Dixon was a 4th round selection by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 NFL Draft out of Lousiana Tech. For his career, Dixon has rushed for 715 yards and four rushing touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. 

Dixon suffered a fractured knee in August of 2019 and was released from the injured reserve in September with a settlement. Dixon worked out for the New York Jets last week. 

As for Murphy, he was selected in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft out Missouri by the New Orleans Saints. Murphy has rushed for 291 yards in 28 career games. Most of Murphy’s work has come as a return man where he has averaged 22.6 yards a kickoff return and 9.2 yards a punt return. 

