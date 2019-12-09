State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Lack of Consistency Shows Up At The Wrong Time For Bill O'Brien's Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston- When the final second ticked off the clock, the Houston Texans walked off the field, losing a game against the Denver Broncos many thought they would in on Sunday. The Texans lost to the Broncos 38-24 and were down 38-3 in the third quarter, proving too much to overcome. 

The Texans' loss comes on the heels of an impressive win against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football that surprised many with the outcome. 

Despite the impressive win, the Texans showed up on Sunday with a lack of focus and energy. Without those two things, the Texans paid for it in the end, and the lack of consistency for the Texans during the tenure for Bill O'Brien reared it's ugly head once again. 

"Yeah, no doubt," O'Brien said of the Texans issues. "We're not consistent."

The Texans have had an up and down 2019 season. Throughout their schedule highlighted with two wins and a loss and have had not more than a two-game win streak the entire year. 

O' Brien continued, "I feel like we have a ton of consistent people on the coaching staff and on the team, but we don't play consistently."

With four different two-game win streaks on the season, the Texans have not been able to string together more wins than that. The Texans have had critical losses to the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. They could not step up to the competition against the Indianapolis Colts or the Baltimore Ravens on the road. 

"We have more wins and losses this year," O'Brien said of the Texans' record. "But I think that's a fair criticism of this team. That's a reflection of the head coach. We've got to get the team to play more consistently."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Defense Shut Down Deshaun Watson and The Texans' Big-Play Ability

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson has one of his worst performances of the season in their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Texans Laremy Tunsil Believes There is a "Target" On His Back and the Reason for His False Starts

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans starting left tackle leads the league in false starts and he believes he is a marked man leading to his penalty issue.

Embarrassing First Half for The Houston Texans Sink Them Against the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans embarrassing first half ended up being too much to overcome against the Denver Broncos in an ugly home loss.

Texans Deshaun Watson Enters the NFL Record Book With His Production On the Ground and Air

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson became the first player in NFL history to rack up 9,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards in his first 36 career games.

Texans Keke Coutee Active Against the Broncos, Will Fuller Ruled Out

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is active for the first time in two games after being a healthy scratch.

Texans Will Fuller Will Be Held Out In Sunday’s Game Against the Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will miss his third game of the season with a hamstring issue against the Denver Broncos.

Jacob Martin Thought It Was "Flattering" That the Texans Traded For Him

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jacob Martin was on Mad Dog Sports Radio and discussed the trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Texans.

Texans Call Will Fuller Questionable for Sunday Against The Broncos - Four Others Ruled Questionable

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

The Houston Texans have labeled Will Fuller, Gareon Conley, Brennan Scarlett, Carlos Watkins, and Bradley Roby questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Former Houston Texans' Punter Shane Lechler Selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team

Patrick D. Starr
0

Former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler was named to the NFL 100 All-Time team voted on by a panel of 26-voters.

Carlos Hyde Knows The Texans Running Game Needs To Find Its Stride Again

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde wants the running game to get back to the basics and get it on track heading into Sunday.