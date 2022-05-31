Skip to main content

Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen Golf Trash Talk: 'The Match' Preview

Trash talk between seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is heating up.

Expect banter galore as NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers battle Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday.

The teams are mic'd up to capture their trash talk and they will have the ability to communicate with the TV broadcasters, which include Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt

Trash talk between seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is already warmed up. After Allen commented that Brady will have a team of writers to help him write a script for the event, Brady responded.

"I will come prepared like I always do to everything. Golf sh-- talk is a little different than pro football sh-- talk," Brady said. "Usually, pro football sh-- talk, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me."

OLD VS. YOUNG? This will be Brady's third appearance and he is still searching for his first victory. On the golf course, can the 'experienced' tandem of Brady and Rodgers beat the young duo of Mahomes and Allen? On the football field, Allen's Bills have the best odds (+750) to win Super Bowl LVII, barely edging out Brady's Buccaneers. Will the Match further stoke the fire with the 2022-23 NFL season inching closer and closer?

FUN FACT: This is the first edition of the charity golf tournament that will not feature a single professional golfer. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka faced off last November in a one-on-one battle in which Koepka came away victorious.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada

TV/RADIO: TNT, truTV and HLN

FORMAT: Single-day tournament, playing 12 holes. Brady-Rodgers and Allen-Mahomes will play alternate-shot match-play, which means that the partners will take turns hitting the same ball during the tournament. The pair that finishes with the lowest number of combined strokes wins the hole.

brady

Tom Brady

Patrick-Mahomes-makes-NFL-history-by-winning-Super-Bowl-MVP

Patrick Mahomes

aaron sack sf

Aaron Rodgers

PAST WINNERS:

  • 2021: Brooks Koepka
  • 2021: Aaron Rodgers/Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2020: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley
  • 2020 Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning
  • 2018 Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods

PURSE: The charity event supports several philanthropic organizations, including Feeding America, the American Red Cross and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. To date, 'The Match' has raised nearly $33 million for those various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

