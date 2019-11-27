The Patriots Doing Things "Right All The Time" Leaves a Tough Task for the Houston Texans

When asked about the New England Patriots' success, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien pointed to an eye-opening stat. The Patriots since 2001 have a turnover ratio of +208, which has led them to a 154-13 record.

O'Brien mentioned that the Patriots "do things right all the time," and the Texans have to play a sound game on Sunday night.

O'Brien on the Patriots' success.....

