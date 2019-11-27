State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Patriots Doing Things "Right All The Time" Leaves a Tough Task for the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

When asked about the New England Patriots' success, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien pointed to an eye-opening stat. The Patriots since 2001 have a turnover ratio of +208, which has led them to a 154-13 record. 

O'Brien mentioned that the Patriots "do things right all the time," and the Texans have to play a sound game on Sunday night.  

O'Brien on the Patriots' success.....

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Belichick Says the Texans' Offense is One That "Scares You To Death"

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says the Houston Texans offense has his attention heading into their Sunday matchup.

Despite Off Days for The Texans, Deshaun Watson Was at the Facility Preparing for the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans had off days after a big win but quarterback Deshaun Watson was at the facility preparing for New England Patriots.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Picture Needs to Be Next to the Definition of an NFL Wide Receiver? - Bill Belichick Thinks So

Patrick D. Starr
0

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Picture Needs to Be Next to the Definition of an NFL Wide Receiver? - Bill Belichick Thinks So

Podcast Episode 4.28: Houston Texans Win A Slugfest Over the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans talks about the Houston Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts in an important AFC South win to keep their season trending in the right direction.

Wide Receivers Tommylee Lewis and Victor Bolden Work Out For The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free-agent wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Victor Bolden worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans Work Out Running Backs Kenneth Dixon and Marcus Murphy

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free agent running backs Kenneth Dixon and Marcus Murphy worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Houston Texans J.J. Watt Named the 2019 Big Ten Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans J.J. Watt was named the Big Ten's 2019 Big Ten Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award winner for his work with The J.J. Watt Foundation.

Bill Belichick Is Most Impressed with Texans' Deshaun Watson's Growth as a Passer

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson has impressed New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on how well he has thrown the football in 2019.

"We've Got to Be Clutch" - Texans Whitney Mercilus on What It's Going to Take to Win Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Whitney Mercilus knows the Houston Texans have to play a mistake free football game against the New England Patriots to have a chance to win on Sunday night.

Justin Reid Set to Return for the Texans Defense This Week Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Justin Reid has cleared the concussion protocol and will return to the lineup for the defense. Reid missed his first NFL game last week due to being in the concussion protocol.