The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Jonathan Greenard

Patrick D. Starr

Here are some of the standout comments from draft experts around the NFL on the Texans' 90th overall selection Jon Greenard. Greenard was selected by the Texans in the third round to add to second-round defensive tackle Ross Blacklock out of TCU. 

With the draft process came evaluations and here are some thoughts of Greenard from some of the best analysts covering the NFL Draft.

Experts Thoughts on Texans' Jonathan Greenard

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Zierlein's player comparison was Dante Fowler. Fowler has 27.5 sacks in four seasons with two teams.

Greenard's success against the run and getting after the quarterback was a plus.

Zierlein mentioned he is an eventual starter if he can clean up his mental hesitation.

Thor Nystrom, Rotoworld.com

Nystrom had Greenard ranked as the 114th overall prospect and compared him to Shaq Lawson.

Lawson has 16.5 sacks in four seasons as a rotational piece for the Buffalo Bills.

The Draft Network

The player comparison here was Jabaal Sheard. Sheard is entering his 10th season and has amassed over 50 sacks in his career. His best single-season number was 8.5 as a rookie.

The Draft Network liked his hand usage saying he was a "true technician" while being concerned about his wrist injury from 2018 lingering in 2019. 

Jonathan Greenard Highlights 

