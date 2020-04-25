State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Ross Blacklock

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Blacklock is considered one of the top interior defensive linemen in the draft and was a fringe first-round talent to many analysts. 

With the selection of Blacklock, here is a closer look at what some key draft analysts said on Blacklock during the draft process. 

Experts Thoughts on Texans' Ross Blacklock

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Zierlein's player comparison was B.J. Hill. Hill is headed into this third season in the NFL and has 6.5 sacks in two seasons.

He touted the Blacklock "flashes menacing disruptive qualities as a gap seeker" but was down on him when he had to fill space.

"He's a hit-or-miss run defender, but he's a relentless pass rusher with elite lateral quickness and change of direction to exploit interior galoots and open pathways to the pocket."

Zierlein mentioned there were some technical aspects he could shore up.

Thor Nystrom, Rotoworld.com

Nystrom compared Blacklock to Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins. Collins has been a consistent starter for Dallas and has racked up 14.5 sacks in four seasons.

Nystrom had Blacklock as his fourth defensive tackle and 53rd prospect overall.

The Draft Network

This is a fun player comparison. One of the analysts compared him to six-time Pro Bowl and former All-Pro Gerald McCoy. The Draft Network loved Blacklock calling him a "rare defensive talent" from the Big 12 and noted he had the skills to become a "dynamic playmaker" for the team that drafts him.

They touted his potential versatility and noted if he could improve his processing skills he could be a "building block" for an NFL defense.

SI.com Big Board

Blacklock Highlight Reel

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Rams use Texans' pick from Brandin Cooks trade on a wide receiver

The Houston Texans sent their 57th overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams for Brandin Cooks and it was used on wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Combine Rewind: Texans' Ross Blacklock motivation is pursuing greatness

The Houston Texans selected TCU defensive Ross Blacklock and here is a flashback to his combine interview during the draft process.

Pavithr Goli

Texans' Ross Blacklock confident playing at TCU will help with the transition to the NFL

Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is confident that what he learned at TCU is going to help him transition to the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock looking forward to being mentored by J.J. Watt

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is ready to get to work and being part of a defensive line room with his idol J.J. Watt.

Patrick D. Starr

Ross Blacklock stays home to play for the hometown Texans

TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock not only had his dream of playing in the NFL come true but it is going to start in his hometown for the team he grew up watching in the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Ross Blacklock wants to bring his physical nature to the Texans

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock wants to be a complete player and it starts with being a physical player in the trenches for the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: The addition of Ross Blacklock to the Texans defensive line

The Houston Texans added Ross Blacklock to the defensive line and here is a look on how it will impact their defensive line front.

Patrick D. Starr

Seven Things to Know about Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

Houston Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are some quick facts about the new addition to the roster.

Pavithr Goli

Texans select TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr