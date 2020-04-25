The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Blacklock is considered one of the top interior defensive linemen in the draft and was a fringe first-round talent to many analysts.

With the selection of Blacklock, here is a closer look at what some key draft analysts said on Blacklock during the draft process.

Experts Thoughts on Texans' Ross Blacklock

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Zierlein's player comparison was B.J. Hill. Hill is headed into this third season in the NFL and has 6.5 sacks in two seasons.



He touted the Blacklock "flashes menacing disruptive qualities as a gap seeker" but was down on him when he had to fill space.

"He's a hit-or-miss run defender, but he's a relentless pass rusher with elite lateral quickness and change of direction to exploit interior galoots and open pathways to the pocket."

Zierlein mentioned there were some technical aspects he could shore up.



Thor Nystrom, Rotoworld.com

Nystrom compared Blacklock to Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins. Collins has been a consistent starter for Dallas and has racked up 14.5 sacks in four seasons.

Nystrom had Blacklock as his fourth defensive tackle and 53rd prospect overall.

The Draft Network

This is a fun player comparison. One of the analysts compared him to six-time Pro Bowl and former All-Pro Gerald McCoy. The Draft Network loved Blacklock calling him a "rare defensive talent" from the Big 12 and noted he had the skills to become a "dynamic playmaker" for the team that drafts him.

They touted his potential versatility and noted if he could improve his processing skills he could be a "building block" for an NFL defense.

SI.com Big Board

