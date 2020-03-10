The return of Darren Fells and what it means for the Texans

The Houston Texans kept tight end, Darren Fells, heading into the 2020 season with a two-year extension. Set to be an unrestricted free agent, Fells had a career year with the Texans at the age of 33.

After setting career highs in receptions (34), targets (48), yards (341), and touchdown receptions (7), Fells is back. The seven touchdown receptions as a tight end were a franchise record for the Texans.

Fells now back in the mix for the offense for the upcoming season, how will it affect the Texans heading into 2020? We take a look.

Keep the Offense Intact for Deshaun Watson

One of the issues that have plagued the Texans since Deshaun Watson took over is the changing of personnel around him since he took over the starting duties.

When Darren Fells took over the tight end position, it was due to the injury history of C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin not being able to handle the blocking duties as an inline blocker. The following off-season saw Fells arrive as a one-year deal with youth stacked ahead of him on the depth chart in Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring. By the end of the training camp, Fells took over the position and never look back.

Watson turned to Fells to be his red-zone target, and the two linked up for seven touchdowns. Add in Fells' ability to run block and pass protect. It was a solid first season for the veteran tight end. Fells can help in every phase of the offense and only improves a growing offensive line, and keeping him in the mix will only help the offense take another step in 2020.

Pressure on Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring

This past off-season, it was Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring, who was in focus as the next tight end to take over the starting role. Both Darren Fells and Jordan Akins were afterthoughts in the offense, but injuries to Thomas and Warring opened the door for Fells to start and Akins to take over the tight end role on passing downs.

Now, with the return of Fells, the pressure turns to Thomas and Warring to perform this next season. The Texans' top two tight ends return in Fells and Akins, and now it could mean that another tight end could show up to take their role or one of the two steps up and answer the call. Either way, the Thomas and Warring storyline will be one to watch heading into the off-season.

Lightning in a Bottle, Again?

The Texans landed a career year from Fells in 2019 after setting career marks in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. His one year deal in 2019 worth $1.5 million was undervalue for the production that Fells was able to put together.

There is a chance that Fells can stay the red zone target he was in 2019 with so much attention paid to others in the offense. Fells' true value lies in his ability to be an inline player at the tight end position.

If Fells can get back to making plays in the passing game, it will be an added plus, but a two-year deal keeping him in the offense to do the dirty work is more than enough to justify two more years of Fells with the Texans.

