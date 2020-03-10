State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The return of Darren Fells and what it means for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans kept tight end, Darren Fells, heading into the 2020 season with a two-year extension. Set to be an unrestricted free agent, Fells had a career year with the Texans at the age of 33. 

After setting career highs in receptions (34), targets (48), yards (341), and touchdown receptions (7), Fells is back. The seven touchdown receptions as a tight end were a franchise record for the Texans. 

Fells now back in the mix for the offense for the upcoming season, how will it affect the Texans heading into 2020? We take a look. 

Keep the Offense Intact for Deshaun Watson

One of the issues that have plagued the Texans since Deshaun Watson took over is the changing of personnel around him since he took over the starting duties. 

When Darren Fells took over the tight end position, it was due to the injury history of C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin not being able to handle the blocking duties as an inline blocker. The following off-season saw Fells arrive as a one-year deal with youth stacked ahead of him on the depth chart in Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring. By the end of the training camp, Fells took over the position and never look back. 

Watson turned to Fells to be his red-zone target, and the two linked up for seven touchdowns. Add in Fells' ability to run block and pass protect. It was a solid first season for the veteran tight end. Fells can help in every phase of the offense and only improves a growing offensive line, and keeping him in the mix will only help the offense take another step in 2020. 

Pressure on Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring 

This past off-season, it was Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring, who was in focus as the next tight end to take over the starting role. Both Darren Fells and Jordan Akins were afterthoughts in the offense, but injuries to Thomas and Warring opened the door for Fells to start and Akins to take over the tight end role on passing downs. 

Now, with the return of Fells, the pressure turns to Thomas and Warring to perform this next season. The Texans' top two tight ends return in Fells and Akins, and now it could mean that another tight end could show up to take their role or one of the two steps up and answer the call. Either way, the Thomas and Warring storyline will be one to watch heading into the off-season. 

Lightning in a Bottle, Again?

The Texans landed a career year from Fells in 2019 after setting career marks in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. His one year deal in 2019 worth $1.5 million was undervalue for the production that Fells was able to put together. 

There is a chance that Fells can stay the red zone target he was in 2019 with so much attention paid to others in the offense. Fells' true value lies in his ability to be an inline player at the tight end position. 

If Fells can get back to making plays in the passing game, it will be an added plus, but a two-year deal keeping him in the offense to do the dirty work is more than enough to justify two more years of Fells with the Texans. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans keep Ka'imi Fairbairn on a four-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to a four-year deal and away from the free agent market heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Extend Darren Fells with a two-year contract

The Houston Texans and tight end Darren Fells have agreed to a two-year extension worth $7 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans join the Colts and Jaguars to donate towards Tennessee Communities

The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts joined together and donated to support Tennessee communities affected by the destruction of the tornadoes last week.

Patrick D. Starr

Tag Season: Texans need to play it smart with D.J. Reader

The Houston Texans have a decision to make on nose tackle D.J. Reader. With the tag deadline this week, does it make sense for the Texans to use it on Reader?

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Laremy Tunsil undergoes surgery to repair a torn labrum

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans in attendance at Auburn's Pro Day

The Houston Texans were in attendance at Auburn's pro day that had eighteen potential draft prospects working out.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Keke Coutee putting in work this off-season with Dez Bryant

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee and fellow Lufkin high school Alum Dez Bryant are getting to work this off-season preparing for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans take in Northern Illinois Pro Day

The Houston Texans sent scouts to check in on the Northern Illinois Huskies' pro day in DeKalb, Illinois.

Patrick D. Starr

Warren Moon likes the change at play-caller for Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon likes the move of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to calling plays for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks and Texans to agree on a new contract when league year arrives

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks is expected to land a new contract with the team when the new league year arrives on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr