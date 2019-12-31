State of The Texans
The Return of Texans J.J. Watt Has The Bills Attention

Patrick D. Starr

With the recent news of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt activated to the 53-man roster, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was surprised with the move.

Signs have been pointing to the return of Watt since last week, and McDermott understands what he means to the Texans. McDermott knows his team has to account for Watt on game day. 

"Yeah, we've got to keep our eye on that," McDermott said of Watt's return. "I think the world knows what type of player J.J. Watt is. He does an incredible job, hard guy to stop."

McDermott continued, "I don't think you ever stop him, you just hope you can get through the game trying to go against him and manage what you can. He's a great player."

Last season against the Bills, Watt was able to help the Texans to a 20-13 win in week six. Watt had three tackles and a sack.

