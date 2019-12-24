The Risk Is Not Enough To Keep J.J. Watt From Returning To Help the Texans For the Playoffs

Houston Texans received good news on Christmas Eve with defensive end J.J. Watt returning to the practice field. The Texans designated Watt to return from the injured reserve after injuring his pectoral in week eight, making a tackle on running back Josh Jacobs in week eight.

Before the start of practice, Watt met with the media to discuss his improbable comeback to help the Texans for the stretch run in the playoffs.

"Extremely excited about being able to be back on the practice field with the guys," Watt said for the first time publically in two months. "The medical team here has done a great job, and there's an element of risk involved as well. That I understand, we understand. But to me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs. The opportunity to try and help this team win football games. There's nothing that I want more."

With nearly a two month absence from the field, Watt is back and dialed in on getting back on the field with his team starting on Tuesday at practice.

"It's built-in, and I want to be on the field with the guys," Watt continued. "I feel really good. We've worked extremely hard to rehab. And we've had a very smooth process, and everything's been going extremely well. So I'm really really excited to get back on the field with everybody and to be back out there helping my team and playing for the city."

With the Texans activating Watt 21-day window, Watt laid out the plan moving forward for his return to game action.

"I'll practice this week and work my way back into practice," Watt said of his practice plan. "I mean, and next week, continue to practice and then get ready for the playoff game. I'll start today working my way back into practice, not going crazy with it but easing my way back in and then throughout the rest of this week and then obviously next week practice leading up to the playoff game."

Working closely with the medical personnel, the Texans and Watt have marked the first playoff game as Watt's target date to get back to the football field.

"That that's the plan that's the goal," Watt said of returning for the playoffs. "Today's my first day on the practice field, so we have to make sure that that goes as well as we expected to, and just progress from there, but yes, the plan is for the first playoff game."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here