The Risk Was Worth It For the Texans to Land Gareon Conley

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans have slowly turned over their cornerback group and pushed Gareon Conley to a more prominent role within the defense. Conley arrived at the trade deadline after the Texans sent a third-round selection acquired from the Seattle Seahawks to land the young defensive back.

After being phased out in Oakland, head coach Bill O'Brien saw the opportunity to help his cornerback group, gather much-needed intel on Conley from his staff to feel comfortable with the move to land him.

Since arriving at the Texans, Conley has led the Texans in pass deflections since week eight with 14 and leads the team despite only being here half of the regular season.

In their Wild Card win against the Buffalo Bills, Conley appeared in his first-ever playoff game and had recorded seven total tackles and posted his first three career postseason passes defensed.

Conley's game earned praise from O'Brien.

"Conley had a good game," O'Brien said of Conley's game against the Bills. "There's a couple plays that I'm sure Gareon would want to have back but overall, I thought he had a couple of pass breakups. He's not a very loud guy, he practices hard, he tries to do the right things and I thought he came up with some big plays in the game. Yeah, he did a good job."

With outside linebacker coach John Pagano and special teams coordinator Brad Seely on the current Texans staff, the two coaches were in Oakland with the Raiders made him a first-round selection out of Ohio State in 2017 NFL Draft.

It was meeting with Conley coming out during the draft process, scouring his tape during his time with Oakland and leaning on Pagano and Seely to help bring together a collective decision to land him.

There was risk involved for the Texans sending a high pick but with their inside knowledge on Conley. They were more than comfortable with the move.

"I think any time you make a trade there's always some risk involved," O'Brien explained. "There's always a little bit of risk. It doesn't matter what position the player plays or the stage of the career that the player is in, there's always a little bit of risk involved, and we felt that Gareon was at a stage of his career where it was worth the risk."

O'Brien continued, "He did have a little bit of injury history in Oakland, had a little bit of injury history – little bit – at Ohio State, but we felt like it was worth the risk. We felt like that was a guy that could help us, and he's come in here and our trainers and our strength staff have done a really good job with him. He's committed to doing everything he can to take care of himself, and he's helped us win some games."

