State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Risk Was Worth It For the Texans to Land Gareon Conley

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans have slowly turned over their cornerback group and pushed Gareon Conley to a more prominent role within the defense. Conley arrived at the trade deadline after the Texans sent a third-round selection acquired from the Seattle Seahawks to land the young defensive back. 

After being phased out in Oakland, head coach Bill O'Brien saw the opportunity to help his cornerback group, gather much-needed intel on Conley from his staff to feel comfortable with the move to land him. 

Since arriving at the Texans, Conley has led the Texans in pass deflections since week eight with 14 and leads the team despite only being here half of the regular season. 

In their Wild Card win against the Buffalo Bills, Conley appeared in his first-ever playoff game and had recorded seven total tackles and posted his first three career postseason passes defensed.

Conley's game earned praise from O'Brien. 

"Conley had a good game," O'Brien said of Conley's game against the Bills. "There's a couple plays that I'm sure Gareon would want to have back but overall, I thought he had a couple of pass breakups. He's not a very loud guy, he practices hard, he tries to do the right things and I thought he came up with some big plays in the game. Yeah, he did a good job."

With outside linebacker coach John Pagano and special teams coordinator Brad Seely on the current Texans staff, the two coaches were in Oakland with the Raiders made him a first-round selection out of Ohio State in 2017 NFL Draft. 

It was meeting with Conley coming out during the draft process, scouring his tape during his time with Oakland and leaning on Pagano and Seely to help bring together a collective decision to land him. 

There was risk involved for the Texans sending a high pick but with their inside knowledge on Conley. They were more than comfortable with the move. 

"I think any time you make a trade there's always some risk involved," O'Brien explained. "There's always a little bit of risk. It doesn't matter what position the player plays or the stage of the career that the player is in, there's always a little bit of risk involved, and we felt that Gareon was at a stage of his career where it was worth the risk."

O'Brien continued, "He did have a little bit of injury history in Oakland, had a little bit of injury history – little bit – at Ohio State, but we felt like it was worth the risk. We felt like that was a guy that could help us, and he's come in here and our trainers and our strength staff have done a really good job with him. He's committed to doing everything he can to take care of himself, and he's helped us win some games."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Taiwan Jones' Success Brings Joy Inside the Texans Running Back Room

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones helped set up their playoff win but Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde were excited to see his hard work pay off.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Texans Will Fuller Expected Back For the Divisional Round Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Barring no setbacks during practice, wide receiver Will Fuller V is expected back for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

D.J. Reader Wants To Remain With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader wants to stay with the organization with free agency pending but his focus is on the Kansas City Chiefs and their Divisional Round Showdown.

Texans J.J. Watt Notches Key Sack Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt notched his first sack since being activated from the injured reserve in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Plan to Listen to J.J. Watt On Increasing His Workload Heading Into the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were pleased that J.J. Watt was able to handle a big workload during their game with the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Texans will work closely with Watt to see if that can increase heading into the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans Will Fuller Has A Few Stages to Pass Before Being Cleared for the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien says he has to see Will Fuller progress more during this week of practice to get him cleared for their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans Johnathan Joseph Was Not a Healthy Scratch In The Wild Card Game

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Johnathan Joseph's absence from their Wild Card playoff game was due to injuries the veteran cornerback was dealing with.

Andre Johnson's In-Game Pep Talk Helped DeAndre Hopkins Confidence In Texans Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

After Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins fumbled on his first catch of the game against the Buffalo Bills, it was Andre Johnson who calmed him down to refocus him for the remainder of the game.

J.J. Watt's Sack Flipped the Tide In Favor of The Texans Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt's return to the Houston Texans gave the life it needed to mount a comeback against the Buffalo Bills.