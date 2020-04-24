State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The run on offensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft show landing Laremy Tunsil was the safe play

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have their tackle of the future, and it's a good thing as it may have been challenging to find that player in the 2020 NFL draft. 

The Texans went to work in the 2019 NFL Draft by making a surprise selection of then Alabama State offenive lineman Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall selection. The Texans held their spot in the first round instead of trading up for draft analyst and fan-favorite Andre Dillard who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles just a pick before at 23rd overall. 

Before last season started, the Texans made a trade with the Miami Dolphins primarily centered around their next two first-round picks and a second-round selection for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wideout Kenny Stills. Tunsil would go on to be a Pro Bowl tackle protecting Deshaun Watson's blindside. 

Nearly eight months later, the Texans may have been vindicated based on how the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft played out. The top four tackles went in the first 13 picks of the draft with the New York Giants taking Georgia's Andre Thomas (4th overall), the Cleveland Browns selecting Jedrick Wills (10th overall), and the New York Jets Jets selecting Mekhi Becton (11th overall) with their picks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up one spot to also take a tackle in Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (13th overall). 

The Texans selection, now belonging to the Dolphins, sat at 26th in the first round. 

If the Texans had desired one of those top four tackles, it would have necessitated a significant trade up, likely costing the Texans an additional first-round pick. 

Last year in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Steelers moved from 20th overall to 10th overall by sending their 20th overall pick and their second-round pick in last year's draft and this year's third-round pick. The Texans would have had more than likely made a pricer commitment. 

In order to land one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, the Texans would have needed to get the Jaguars out of 9th pick or the Raiders out of the 12th pick. Both teams selected players that were very talented and filled extreme needs, with the Jaguars selecting cornerback C.J. Henderson and the Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III.

The fifth offensive lineman came off the board at 18th to the Dolphins, where they selected Austin Jackson from USC. That selection belonged to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was clear the offensive tackle position was a huge desire of multiple teams in 2020, and if the Texans had been roughly as good without Tunsil, they still might have lost an additional first trying to get the franchise tackle. If the Texans were a 6-10 team without the Tunsil trade, then turning into a ten win team with the deal seems to be worth it. 

It was costly and will get more expensive when Tunsil becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in history upon getting an extension, but the Texans may have played this one just right.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

State of the Texans: 2020 Houston Texans Draft Guide

A complete rundown of news and notes for the Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Roger Goodell expects the regular season to start on time for the Texans and NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expects the NFL season to start on time despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting the possibility of a tough schedule for the Houston Texans

Pavithr Goli

Report: Texans gauging a move to the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Reports are surfacing that the Houston Texans are working the phones leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft checking on the price to move into the first round.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans need offense to be selected early to push defenders to day two

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place, the Houston Texans need the rest of the NFL to make a run at offensive players to push key defenders to them in round two.

Pavithr Goli

Texans Brandin Cooks looking forward to being part of a new-look offense

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is looking forward to not being the only vertical threat on the offense allowing him to run routes to make plays.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and the NFL find balance with the virtual 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston Texans and the NFL have found balance entering the three-day event.

Pavithr Goli

Six Houston Texans' Predictions for the 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft approaching, we give our six predictions for the Houston Texans when everything comes to an end.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

TCUs Ross Blacklock would welcome an opportunity to play for the hometown Texans

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock worked out for the Houston Texans before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the pre-draft process in the NFL. Blacklock is all for playing for his hometown team if given the opportunity.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans prepared for the virtual experience of the 2020 NFL Draft

With the changes in the preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans are prepared for the virtual experience.

Patrick D. Starr