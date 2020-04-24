The run on offensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft show landing Laremy Tunsil was the safe play

The Houston Texans have their tackle of the future, and it's a good thing as it may have been challenging to find that player in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Texans went to work in the 2019 NFL Draft by making a surprise selection of then Alabama State offenive lineman Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall selection. The Texans held their spot in the first round instead of trading up for draft analyst and fan-favorite Andre Dillard who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles just a pick before at 23rd overall.

Before last season started, the Texans made a trade with the Miami Dolphins primarily centered around their next two first-round picks and a second-round selection for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wideout Kenny Stills. Tunsil would go on to be a Pro Bowl tackle protecting Deshaun Watson's blindside.

Nearly eight months later, the Texans may have been vindicated based on how the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft played out. The top four tackles went in the first 13 picks of the draft with the New York Giants taking Georgia's Andre Thomas (4th overall), the Cleveland Browns selecting Jedrick Wills (10th overall), and the New York Jets Jets selecting Mekhi Becton (11th overall) with their picks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up one spot to also take a tackle in Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (13th overall).

The Texans selection, now belonging to the Dolphins, sat at 26th in the first round.

If the Texans had desired one of those top four tackles, it would have necessitated a significant trade up, likely costing the Texans an additional first-round pick.

Last year in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Steelers moved from 20th overall to 10th overall by sending their 20th overall pick and their second-round pick in last year's draft and this year's third-round pick. The Texans would have had more than likely made a pricer commitment.

In order to land one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, the Texans would have needed to get the Jaguars out of 9th pick or the Raiders out of the 12th pick. Both teams selected players that were very talented and filled extreme needs, with the Jaguars selecting cornerback C.J. Henderson and the Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III.

The fifth offensive lineman came off the board at 18th to the Dolphins, where they selected Austin Jackson from USC. That selection belonged to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was clear the offensive tackle position was a huge desire of multiple teams in 2020, and if the Texans had been roughly as good without Tunsil, they still might have lost an additional first trying to get the franchise tackle. If the Texans were a 6-10 team without the Tunsil trade, then turning into a ten win team with the deal seems to be worth it.

It was costly and will get more expensive when Tunsil becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in history upon getting an extension, but the Texans may have played this one just right.

