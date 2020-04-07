The Rundown: A closer look at Bradley Roby's three-year deal with the Texans

Bradley Roby's contract details with the Houston Texans have become official and it is a team-friendly deal for the club. The deal was originally reported worth three years and $36 million when news broke of the Texans keeping Roby from hitting free agency.

The biggest kicker is Roby's third year of his contract that has an $11 million cap hit with only one million in dead money. If the Texans choose to move on from Roby in 2022, the Texans would save $10 million in cap space.

The deal also helps Roby which allows him to hit the market before the age of 30 if the Texans opt to move on from him during the 2022 season.

The full details.

Bradley Roby signed a three-year contract with the Houston Texans on April 3, 2020. The contract is worth $31.5 million with $19 million guaranteed at signing. Roby received a $3 million signing bonus, $4.5 million salary guarantee in 2020, a $3.5 million roster bonus in 2020 (paid 5 days after signing), and an $8 million salary guarantee in 2021. Roby can earn up to $500,000 in each year of the contract via roster bonuses paid $31,250 per game active. from OTC.com

The Texans took a chance on Roby with a one-year deal worth $10 million during the 2019 off-season. Roby made a difference for the Texans defense and now the Texans want to keep the veteran cornerback in the fold heading into the 2020 season.

In 10 games this season, Roby has 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a quarterback sack. Missing portions of the season with a hamstring injury and being held out of the final game of the season.

