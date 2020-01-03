State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Rundown: A Closer Look at Bryan Anger's Contract for The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans signed punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension worth $8.25 million. Anger was rewarded for having one of the best punting seasons in the NFL for the 2019 and helping the Texans to have one of the top special teams' units in the NFL.

According to Texans Cap on Anger's extension:

Bryan Anger signed a three-year extension with the Houston Texans on December 28, 2019. 

The contract is worth $8.25 million on new money with $1.25 million guaranteed at signing with a total guarantee of $2 million. Anger received a $1.25 million signing bonus. 

Anger is due a $750,000 roster bonus after the start of the 2020 league year, the bonus is guaranteed for skill and injury at signing. We suspect the roster bonus will vest to a full guarantee three days after signing.

Bryan Anger Contract Details 

Bryan Anger Has Been Punting at an Elite Level 

With the conclusion of the regular season, Anger has pinned 213 punts inside the 20-yard line on 597 career punts, joining Los Angeles Rams Johnny Hekker as the only players in NFL history with over 200 punts inside the 20 on less than 600 career punts

Anger finished second in the NFL in net punting average in 2019 at 44.5, and his 24 punts inside the 20-yard line were 53.3% of his punts, which led the NFL. 

Anger also finished with a 46.5 average per punts, making him one if not the best punter in the 2019 season. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2019 1st Team AP-All Pro Team

Patrick D. Starr

For the third consecutive season, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was named to the AP-All Pro 1st Team.

After a "Crazy" Season, Vernon Hargreaves III is Ready for His First Playoff Game With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Vernon Hargreaves, III is preparing for his first appearance in the playoffs with the Houston Texans and he wants to prove them right putting his best foot forward against the Buffalo Bills.

Bills Kevin Johnson is Controlling His Emotions to Face His Former Team in the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson is returning to face the Houston Texans on Saturday in hopes of ending their season.

Jordan Akins and Four Other Texans Questionable for The Wild Card Round

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans tight end showed up on the injury report with a hamstring injury leaving him questionable against the Buffalo Bills. Four other Texans considered questionable for their Wild Card matchup.

Texans Expect "Quite a Bit" of J.J. Watt Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien expects to see plenty of J.J. Watt for the Houston Texans in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Rundown: A Closer Look at Whitney Mercilus' Contract for The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

A closer look at Whitney Mercilus' contract breakdown and what it means for the Houston Texans moving into the coming seasons.

Whitney Mercilus Notices the Texans Sense of Urgency

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans performance during the 2018 Wild Card round has stayed in their minds as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Whitney Mercilus and the Texans want more in 2019.

Texans Duke Johnson Keeping a Calm Approach Entering the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Duke Johnson is focused on treating the playoffs just like any game he has played in during his NFL career.

Texans Kenny Stills Comfortable Heading Into The Playoffs Facing a Familiar Foe

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Kenny Stills is glad to be back in the playoffs and now he is set to face a familiar foe that he faced often with the Miami Dolphins.

Romeo Crennel Looking To Get J.J. Watt Into Pass Rushing Situations Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt said he could play every down if he needed to on Saturday but defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel is working to find the best plan heading into the game against the Buffalo Bills.