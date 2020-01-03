The Rundown: A Closer Look at Bryan Anger's Contract for The Texans

The Houston Texans signed punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension worth $8.25 million. Anger was rewarded for having one of the best punting seasons in the NFL for the 2019 and helping the Texans to have one of the top special teams' units in the NFL.

According to Texans Cap on Anger's extension:

Bryan Anger signed a three-year extension with the Houston Texans on December 28, 2019.

The contract is worth $8.25 million on new money with $1.25 million guaranteed at signing with a total guarantee of $2 million. Anger received a $1.25 million signing bonus.

Anger is due a $750,000 roster bonus after the start of the 2020 league year, the bonus is guaranteed for skill and injury at signing. We suspect the roster bonus will vest to a full guarantee three days after signing.

Bryan Anger Contract Details

Bryan Anger Has Been Punting at an Elite Level

With the conclusion of the regular season, Anger has pinned 213 punts inside the 20-yard line on 597 career punts, joining Los Angeles Rams Johnny Hekker as the only players in NFL history with over 200 punts inside the 20 on less than 600 career punts

Anger finished second in the NFL in net punting average in 2019 at 44.5, and his 24 punts inside the 20-yard line were 53.3% of his punts, which led the NFL.

Anger also finished with a 46.5 average per punts, making him one if not the best punter in the 2019 season.

