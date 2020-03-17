The Rundown: A closer look at Eric Murray landing with the Texans

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with defensive back Eric Murray on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million. Murray played cornerback and safety for the Kansas City Chiefs and safety for the Cleveland Browns last season.

Murray had his 2019 season cut short due to a knee injury he suffered in practice that required arthroscopic surgery. The injury occurred before the Browns week nine contest against the Denver Broncos.

Before the injury, Murray played in two-thirds of the Browns defensive snaps before his exit for the season. For the Browns in 2019, Murray appeared in 9 games (4 starts) and posted 24 total tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection.

We talked to The Browns Wire Jeff Risdon to find out more about Murray. Murray who played both cornerback and safety for the Browns was John Dorsey holdover from his days with the Chiefs.

Risdon discussed Murray and his season with the Browns.

Murray played both free safety and slot cornerback for the Browns, but he's at his best at safety. He was a John Dorsey signing out of Kansas City and didn't really fit as well with Cleveland as hoped. A knee injury midseason wiped out half his year. Smart guy, high energy but not one of those guys who constantly remind you of that quality. He played in college at Minnesota with Briean Boddy-Calhoun and was more physical in college as an outside CB than he has shown in the pros. He played quite well at the end of 2018 in KC, a really good game in the playoffs in their win over the Colts.

The Texans were on the lookout this off-season for a safety that could help out covering in the slot and it looks like they found their option with the signing of Murray.

