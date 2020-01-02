The Rundown: A Closer Look at Whitney Mercilus' Contract for The Texans

The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to a 4-year deal worth $54 million with $28.5 guaranteed. Mercilus was set to hit free agency after the season but the Texans found common ground with their veteran player to keep him in Houston for the coming seasons.

TexansCap.com broke down the Mercilus' contract details outlining the situation with Mercilus' deal moving to 2020.

According to Texans Cap on the Whitney Mercilus Deal

Whitney Mercilus signed a 4-year contract extension on December 28, 2019, with the Houston Texans. The contract is worth $54 million in new money with $18 million guaranteed full at signing.

Mercilus received a $7.5 million signing bonus, along with a $10.5 million salary guarantee (full) in 2020. Mercilus' $10.5 million in salary in 2021 is guaranteed for injury only at signing but will vest to a full guarantee on the 5th day of the 2020 league year; bringing the total guarantee to $28.5 million.

Mercilus can earn up to $250,000 ($15,625 per game active) in 2022 and 2023.



Whitney Mercilus Contract Breakdown

What Whitney Mercilus' Contract Means for The Texans

In essence, the Texans have locked up Mercilus for the next two seasons for $28.5 million to keep him on the roster. There would be minimal cap savings for the Texans over the next two seasons if they chose to move on from Mercilus, which locks him to the roster for the next two seasons.

Mercilus' cap number only raises $1.5 million heading into 2020 compared to his 2019 cap hit.

If the Texans wanted to move on from Mercilus in the 2021 off-season, there would be cap savings for the Texans to take advantage of if needed.

If Mercilus stays on the roster past the 2021 season, his cap number jumps to $14.5 million. He has an opportunity to earn an extra $250,000 if he is still on the Texans roster. ($15,625 per game active) in 2022 and 2023.

This contract that the Texans signed Mercilus to allows the Texans two-offseasons to find edge help for a defense that needs it in the worst way. The Texans have Jacob Martin, who has shown his ability to get to the quarterbacks, and the injured Duke Ejiofor will have to prove he can stay healthy.

Mercilus gives the Texans a veteran presence they can trust until the organization finds help along the way.

