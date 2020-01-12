The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans announced their inactives for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans appear to have a roster that is as healthy as they can be this late in the season, which is a positive for the Texans.

The Texans inactives against the Chiefs

TE Jordan Akins - injury (hamstring)

S Jahleel Addae - injury (knee)

WR Steven Mitchell, Jr.

CB Cornell Armstrong

DT Carlos Watkins

DT Eddie Vanderdoes

OT Elijah Nkansah

With this group, it leaves the Texans with a gameday roster that has a much different look than last week.

The Return of Will Fuller, V

Will Fuller, V, returns to the lineup, and it is clear what he means to the offense. Add Kenny Stills to the lineup with him, the Texans trio of receivers with DeAndre Hopkins is as good as any in the NFL.

Also, the Texans activated Keke Coutee in an emergency due to Fuller's injury history of being hurt at anytime this season. Also, DeAndre Carter remains the primary returner and fourth wide receiver ahead of Coutee.

Johnathan Joseph and the Cornerback Group

The veteran Johnathan Joseph missed the game last week due to the hamstring injury he suffered in week 17. He missed the Wild Card game, but he is back for the critical Divisional Round game against the Chiefs.

So is the entire depth chart for the Texans cornerbacks in Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley, Vernon Hargreaves, III, Lonnie Johnson, Jr., and Keion Crossen. Only Cornell Armstrong is inactive from the cornerback group.

Cornerbacks Helping the Safeties

The Texans have three safeties active in Justin Reid, Mike Adams, and A.J. Moore. That means that Romeo Crennel will be mixing in cornerbacks to help the group throughout the game to slow the vaunted Chiefs offense.

The Texans had a gameplan against the New England Patriots during the regular season that deployed four cornerbacks at all times to slow the offensive attack.

That could be the route Crennel takes against the Chiefs.

