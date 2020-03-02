The Rundown: Five Free Agents the Texans Need to Bring Back for 2020

The Houston Texans are closing in on the new league year and have some inside business to handle with their own roster before they turn their attention to unrestricted free agents from other teams. There will be plenty of discussions 18 impending free agents plus restricted and exclusive rights free agents the team will have to make decisions on.

The two biggest names for the Texans entering free-agency will be cornerback Bradley Roby and defensive tackle D.J. Reader. The price might rise on both free agents leading the Texans to allocate their funds elsewhere and if they are going to spend they will be inclined to use that cap space on players they feel warrant that type of money.

One thing that the Texans have improved over the past couple of seasons is their special teams' units and it is where they should start with their off-season plans heading into next season.

Here are five soon-to-be free agents that the Texans should be re-signed heading into 2020.

Five to Bring Back for the Texans in 2020

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Kicker

After having a break out 2018 season leading the league in made field goals, Fairbairn struggled at times especially in extra points missing five. After week ten of the season, Fairbairn did not miss a field goal or extra point in the regular season. Part of the issues pointed at Fairbairn’s struggles was the operation and his holder changing after week two with the Bryan Anger taking over the duties.

Either way, Fairbairn has been the Texans hand-picked kicker they have developed and turned into one they can trust. With so many teams looking for kickers and one that showed they can be consistent, Fairbairn falls in that area for the team.

Jon Weeks, Long Snapper

Currently, the longest-tenured Texans player playing in 160 straight games, Weeks has been the model of consistency snapping on field goals, extra points, and punts. One of the constants in the locker room and on the field, returning one of their core special teams players next season.

Jahleel Addae, Safety

Landing in Houston last season on a one-year deal, Addae was a spark plug for the Texans when they needed him the most. A spot starter when needed, Addae was a core special teams player until injury hit the safety group.

That is where Addae’s value lies as a player, special teams player with defensive versatility to help in a pinch. Not afraid of contact, Addae appeared in 16 games (3 starts) and posted 45 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections in 2019.

Taiwan Jones, Running Back

Another core special team player but it was what he did in the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills that should garner him more attention. His speed that he can bring to an offense as a running back should not go unnoticed.

Jones has been special teams first and offensive threat second in his career since it started in 2011. The fact that he showed he can be a help to an offense, it makes Jones a nice option for the offense and special teams to keep around to see if he can grow further with the team in 2020.

Tyrell Adams, Inside Linebacker

Another player that has bounced around since he arrived in the NFL but he showed he can help at inside linebacker when needed. Last season when Benardrick McKinney was out with a concussion, it was Adams who filled his role. In two starts, Adams racked up 13 total tackles with a forced fumble playing 107 defensive snaps in the final two games of the season.

Another player that has both special teams and defensive value for the Texans makes a smart move to bring back one of their core special teams players.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here