The Rundown: John Reid added to the Texans depth at cornerback

The Texans went to the defensive side of the ball with their second selection in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Searching for more depth at cornerback, the Texans used the 141st overall pick was used on Penn State cornerback John Reid.

Reid will have to contribute on special teams initially with various veterans in front of him on the depth chart to immediately help on defense. Bradley Roby, Lonnie Johnson, Gareon Conley, and Vernon Hargreaves all return from last year's cornerback rotation.

The special teams' reps aren't going to come easy either. Bill O'Brien has touted Keion Crossen's prowess helping on the third side of the ball. Cornell Armstrong and Philip Gaines are also on the roster at cornerback.

Reid started three seasons for Penn State, with one season in the middle lost due to injuries. He has a long road to starting right now, but scouts rave about his man coverage ability and as the Texans move towards a scheme more focused on being physical and playing man, Reid may have a future for the Texans down the road.

The time to grow into the intricacies of the corner position may help Reid in his NFL career down the line. For now, he sits under the learning tree and gets in where he fits in.

