The Rundown: Jonathan Greenard add much-needed help off the edge

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have focused on the defense on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft. Their selection at 90th overall added an edge rusher in Jonathan Greenard who should be able to help right away.

Jonathan Greenard started his career at Louisville before transferring to Florida. He had 15.5 tackles for a loss in his last year for the Cardinals and his only year for the Gators. He is fast and long and plays the run as well as attacking the quarterback. He amassed 16.5 sacks in his last two full seasons. He led the SEC in tackles for a loss and sacks last season.

He steps into a situation where Whitney Mercilus is the primary non-lineman rusher. Behind Mercilus is Jacob Martin and playing a different position but also an outside linebacker is Brennan Scarlett. Greenard is firmly ahead of the oft-injured Duke Ejiofor as Ejiofor works back from injury.

The way Anthony Weaver uses him will be interesting. If they can trust him he could play right away setting the edge and switching in a hurry to a pass rush situation. If he comes along slow he might be a more package-specific player for 2020 before moving into a more clear role in 2021.

Greenard can clearly help the Texans now on pass-rushing situations now though. He is speedy and will make the slow player pay. As he develops a better understanding of the NFL he can be utilized and trusted more by the defense. 

Hopefully, for the Texans, he is a weapon that can be used more and more as the season goes on. 

