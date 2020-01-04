The Rundown: Keke Coutee Could Be Part of the Texans Game Day Plan

The Houston Texans have released their inactives for their playoff game with the Buffalo Bills. The Texans have a slight shift in their roster with their inactives, and here is a quick look at how they will enter Saturday against the Bills.

Texans Inactives

WR Will Fuller

WR Steven Mitchell

CB CB Johnathan Joseph

TE Jordan Akins

Eddie Vanderdoes

NT Cornell Armstrong

T Elijah Nkansah

Game Day Roster Notes

No Will Fuller

Wide receivers Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter are both active with Will Fuller V out. The Texans will have to decide on who their third wide receiver is with their 11 personnel. Is it Coutee or Carter? Carter has been more of an option in the passing game after Coutee falling out of favor with the coaching staff.

No Tashuan Gipson

The Texans placed Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve to start the week, and now they have activated veteran safety Mike Adams to help the secondary. Jahleel Addae will start in place of Addae next to Justin Reid, but it will be worth monitoring how the Texans line up to the Bills three-wide receiver looks. Do they bring out Mike Adams, or do they turn to Lonnie Johnson to cover tight ends as he did against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season?

No Jordan Akins

The second tight end in the offense Darren Fells will not be Jordan Thomas. Thomas has been out most of the season with a rib injury sustained in the final game of the preseason. Now Thomas will be depended on to pick up the pass-catching slack that Akins is leaving behind when the offense goes with three-wide receivers and one tight end. Thomas will have to make his presence felt when he is in the game.

No Johnathan Joseph

The Texans scratched the veteran cornerback before the game and will roll with Bradley Roby and Gareon Conley on the outside with Vernon Hargreaves III at the nickel. Rookie Lonnie Johnson will be the first one up if anything happens to one of the primary options at the position. Today could be a look at the Texans heading into next season, and now they get their test on the biggest stage to date.

