The Rundown: Texans compensatory pick tied to Kareem Jackson's end of the year suspension

Late in the day on Tuesday the NFL passed out is standard 32 compensatory selections for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans landed three extra selections from the NFL in the formula developed by the NFL Management Council.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

During the 2019 off-season, the Texans signed free agent Bradley Roby to a one-year deal from the Denver Broncos.

The Texans saw four of their own players exit to other teams in defensive tackle Christian Covington to the Dallas Cowboys, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm to the Cleveland Browns, safety Tyrann Mathieu to the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive back Kareem Jackson to Denver Broncos.

With the players in place and the compensatory picks determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Texans were given three picks based on the formula a third-round selection (97th overall) for Mathieu and two seventh-round selections for Covington and Lamm.

The biggest issue for the Texans was when they missed out on a third-round selection for Jackson signing with the Broncos.

With Roby missing six games in 2019 due to a hamstring injury, that pushed his playing time down for formula the NFL uses.

Last off-season Jackson signed a three-year deal worth $33 million. He was a 12 game starter and played in the bulk to the defensive snaps (842 defensive snaps) heading into week 14 of the season. Jackson did miss the week four game of the season due to a hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted 71 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown through that stretch of games.

Then after the Broncos stunned the Texans at NRG Stadium in week 15, Jackson was suspended by the NFL for the final two games of the season. The suspension was for a DUI in September after the Broncos week two loss to the Chicago Bears.

Jackson waived his right to appeal the suspension and served the suspension for the final two games of the season which cost him two weeks of his base salary.

With Jackson not appealing his suspension it, in turn, took away the Texans third-round selection missing the final two games of the season. The Texans were in line to land a third-round compensatory selection with the injury to Roby and the play of Jackson with the Broncos.

The Loophole

The Texans were penalized by a loophole that they had no control over but the body of work Jackson is being overlooked by the NFL. Jackson did miss three games, one for injury but the final two were self-inflicted and the Texans paid the price losing their potential third-round pick with it dropping to a seventh.

Jackson was a full-time starter and would have played the final two games for the Broncos if he did not opt to take the suspension immediately. Even with the final two games missed, Roby still missed more total games than Jackson and his production was not in line with the Jackson.

Either way, the NFL did not take that into account and penalized the Texans for Jackson’s off the field mishap.

Outside Factors

With Roby missing six games, other situations around the league helped push Jackson’s value up the compensatory board.

Injuries to New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and Denver Broncos Ju’wuan James helped the Texans possibly land a third-round pick for Jackson. Both Mosley and James signed lucrative deals but due to football injuries, Jackson’s playing time and production increased his value.

Jackson’s value was originally looked at being a 4th round pick just as Roby’s was which canceled each other out when the NFL passed out the selections.

Left with a Seventh

The Texans were in an odd situation and one that is not commonly seen when compensatory picks are passed out by the NFL.

If Jackson did play the final two games, it would have at least put the Texans in the territory to land a third-round selection. The NFL did not view it as such with Jackson and Roby's value being the same with their formula.

Jackson's final two games missed were due to him taking his suspension early and not due to a football situation on the field.

Different factors change to formula but the missed games at the end of the season due to not appealing his suspension landed the Texans without another third-round selection.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here