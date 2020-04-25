The Rundown: Texans Isaiah Coulter joins a crowded new-look wide receiver group

The Texans added to the competition at wide receiver with the addition of Rhode Island's Isaiah Coulter with their fifth-round pick number 171 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He joins a suddenly crowded pass-catching room but there could be opportunities for him.

Kenny Stills and Will Fuller return as the outside talent joined by new addition Brandin Cooks who the Texans acquired via trade. DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee stand behind free-agent addition Randall Cobb as slot receivers on the team.

Coulter will initially fit behind the outside talent as he matures at the position and works out the wrinkles in his game.

It is important to note, every Texans outside pass-catcher mentioned above missed time last year. Will Fuller played in 11 of the regular season games missing the playoff game against the Bills as well. Kenny Stills missed three games but he left multiple games with an injury during the season. Cooks missed games for the first time in five seasons with the Rams.

If Coulter can showcase some of his playmaking abilities he possessed against lesser competition at the NFL level he might be able to factor in if the Texans find themselves needing him due to injury.

Working for Coulter in the near future is the uncertain status of Kenny Stills and Will Fuller beyond this season. Both are currently set to be free agents after this season.

