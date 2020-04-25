State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Rundown: Texans Isaiah Coulter joins a crowded new-look wide receiver group

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans added to the competition at wide receiver with the addition of Rhode Island's Isaiah Coulter with their fifth-round pick number 171 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

He joins a suddenly crowded pass-catching room but there could be opportunities for him.

Kenny Stills and Will Fuller return as the outside talent joined by new addition Brandin Cooks who the Texans acquired via trade. DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee stand behind free-agent addition Randall Cobb as slot receivers on the team.

Coulter will initially fit behind the outside talent as he matures at the position and works out the wrinkles in his game.

It is important to note, every Texans outside pass-catcher mentioned above missed time last year. Will Fuller played in 11 of the regular season games missing the playoff game against the Bills as well. Kenny Stills missed three games but he left multiple games with an injury during the season. Cooks missed games for the first time in five seasons with the Rams.

If Coulter can showcase some of his playmaking abilities he possessed against lesser competition at the NFL level he might be able to factor in if the Texans find themselves needing him due to injury.

Working for Coulter in the near future is the uncertain status of Kenny Stills and Will Fuller beyond this season. Both are currently set to be free agents after this season. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Process: A closer look at Texans' wide receiver Isaiah Coulter

A closer look at wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and was draft analyst saw in the newest Houston Texans player.

Patrick D. Starr

Seven things to know about Texans' wide receiver Isaiah Coulter

The Houston Texans drafted wide receiver Isaiah Coulter in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are even quick facts to know about Coulter.

Pavithr Goli

Texans select Rhode Island wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter

Houston Texans add to their wide receiver depth chart by selecting Isaiah Coulter in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans John Reid's film study helped develop who he is on the football field

John Reid's relentless pursuit of information helped him develop his game and find a home with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at Texans' cornerback John Reid

A closer look at what draft analysts were saying about Houston Texans cornerback John Reid during the draft process.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Charlie Heck

A closer look at offensive tackle Charlie Heck and what draft analysts saw with the newest Houston Texans player.

Patrick D. Starr

Six things to know about Texans cornerback John Reid

The Houston Texans drafted cornerback John Reid in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are six quick facts to know about Reid.

Pavithr Goli

The Rundown: John Reid added to the Texans depth at cornerback

A quick look at Houston Texans cornerback John Reid and his fit with the defense entering the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans select Penn State cornerback John Reid

The Houston Texans select Penn State cornerback John Reid with the 141st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr