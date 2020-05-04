The Rundown: Texans trade with the Dolphins is halfway complete

The Houston Texans trade to land Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins to open up the 2019 season allowed the Texans solidify their left tackle position and bring in another veteran wide receiver to help the offense.

The trade saw the Texans send plenty of draft picks the Dolphins direction to land Tunsil and pay him less than a year later as the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

After the 2020 NFL Draft, half of the trade is complete for both teams, here is a look at the current deal for both teams.

MIA receives:

Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (30th overall + 4.136) traded Houston's original pick #26 overall to Green Bay ( Jordan Love )

(30th overall + 4.136) traded Houston's original pick #26 overall to Green Bay ( ) DB, Johnson Bademosi

OT Julién Davenport

Georgia offensive guard Solomon Kindley traded for on draft day pick 4.111 for (4.136+4.141) (4.111 was initially in the original deal)

traded for on draft day pick 4.111 for (4.136+4.141) (4.111 was initially in the original deal) 2021 1st rounder (TBD)

2021 2nd rounder (TBD)

HOU receives:

On draft day, Miami came calling back for their fourth-round selection (111th overall) on day three. The Texans landed the 136th and 141st overall from Miami to set up their choices later in the round.

The Texans used the 136th overall to package with two seventh-round selections to trade up with the Los Angeles Rams for swing tackle Charlie Heck and then used the original 141st overall to select cornerback John Reid.

The Texans during the draft made Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL and their left tackle for the near future. While wide receiver Kenny Stills will be leaned on to be part of a new-look wide receiver group in 2020 with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins.

As for the Dolphins, Johnson Bademosi was cut by the Dolphins in October while Julién Davenport is still on the roster. Davenport did fracture his tibia during practice which required a trip to the injured reserve.

The Dolphins did trade back with the Green Bay Packers on draft night but they used the pick they landed in that deal to send to the Texans for the original pick (4.111) they sent in the deal to trade up for Georgia offensive guard Solomon Kindley.

The Texans were able to use the pick acquired from the Packers in the deal with the Dolphins to move up for Heck. The Texans used both 4th rounders from the Dolphins in the Kindley deal to land both Reid and Heck.

The deal still has selections to be used, but the early returns for the Texans do not look too bad after the draft.

There is still work to do, but the Texans landed the top player of the whole deal to this point. This deal will need years to play out but the early returns have helped the Texans protect their best player in Deshaun Watson.

