The Rundown: The addition of Randall Cobb and what it means to the Texans roster

The Houston Texan will now move into uncharted territory with an offense that no longer has DeAndre Hopkins in it for the first time in seven seasons. Enter wide receiver Randall Cobb into the picture with a three-year deal worth $27 million and $18.75 million guaranteed.

Now with the addition of Cobb, how does it change things for the Texans? One thing is for sure; he is not here to replace Hopkins production or take his role in the offense.

Texans Have Had Their Eye on Cobb

Before the 2016 season, the Texans were attempting to land Cobb as an unrestricted free agent when he was with the Green Bay Packers. Cobb ended up returning to the Packers with an extension that off-season, but the Texans finally land Cobb four seasons later.

Cobb is Not Here to Replace Hopkins

With the exit of Hopkins and swiftness of the signing of Cobb to the roster, it appears that the Texans are working to solidify their slot wide receiver position.

Cobb last season for the Cowboys, he took 627 snaps at the slot compared to 64 on the outside.

The Texans struggled from the slot last season due to the up and down play of Keke Coutee. Coutee struggled to gain the trust of the coaches in his season after a promising rookie season with glimpses of impressive production.

Cobb will now come to the roster to take over the slot duties with Will Fuller and Kenny Stills working on the outside.

This move was an adjustment for Coutee's inability to take over the slot role and not to replace Hopkins.

Pressure on Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter

With Cobb now on the roster, Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter will have to show they are worthy of roster spots in 2020. Cobb will be first up to play slot and his contract shows that.

Coutee and Carter had 2020 seasons that were filled with ups and downs.

For Coutee, it was a lost season and partly due to practice habits that did not allow him to be part of the game plan week to week. Carter ended up receiving snaps over Coutee and the only way he ended up seeing time on the field was due to injuries.

As for Carter, he is limited as a receiver and is the team's primary kick and punt returner. Carter had a costly fumble in the Divisional Round on a kick off that was returned for a touchdown that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs back into the game. He was one of the top punt returns in the league.

Carter was 3rd in the NFL averaging 9.7 yards a punt return while averaging in the top ten in returns and yards the past two seasons.

At this point, Carter and Coutee could be fighting for the same roster position but if the Texans draft a young wide receiver, their roster futures could be even more in doubt.

Searching for a Young Wide Receiver

The Texans wide receiver group now will have Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, and Cobb as their top three options, health permitting. With the 2020 NFL Draft stocked with a wide receiver class that has at least 22 draft-eligible players that have a skill set that gives them a chance to contribute from day one.

Finding a player that fits their system is where he will develop into the next starting wide receiver for the offense in the coming seasons.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here