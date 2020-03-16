The Rundown: What the return of Bradley Roby means for the Texans

The Houston Texans signed Bradley Roby to a three-year deal worth $36 million before the new league year opened. The Texans were working over the past couple of weeks to land Roby and make him part of the roster for the upcoming seasons.

Now with Roby back in the secondary, here is a look at what it means for the Texans.

The Return of Bradley Roby

Texans Taking Care of Their Own

The return of Roby sits in line with the Texans wanting to take care of their players before looking outside to pay others. That is where Roby falls with the three-year deal and around $17 million in guarantees.

In 10 games this season, Roby has 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a quarterback sack. He missed portions of the season with a hamstring injury and he was held out of the final game of the season.

With Roby taking a chance on a one-year deal last off-season to prove he deserved a commitment from the Texans. He did precisely that with a solid first impression in 2019.

The Current Top-Three

The Texans move into the 2020 season with Roby, Gareon Conley, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. as the top three cornerbacks. It will be a similar group they used late in the season, especially in the playoffs. The Texans will need to find a fourth cornerback to add to the group either to be one of the top three corners or a depth corner to let the top three in Roby, Conley, and Johnson get the chance to set the tone for the defense.

There is a solid precedent with the Texans keeping Roby for the 2020 season and showing current players on the roster that they will take care of existing players.

Roby is in the Mix, but What is his Role?

The biggest question for the defense is where Roby fits for the Texans. Will exclusively play outside at cornerback or play inside at the slot (star) cornerback position. If Roby plays the "star" position, then it will be Conley and Johnson getting the first crack on the outside in nickel and dime situations.

If Roby stays on the outside, the Texans will have to find a suitable cornerback to play inside. Either they have to sign a free agent, draft one or let Cornell Armstrong another chance to play the role like he did last season in a pinch.

How the Texans address, the star position is one storyline that will be worth following during the off-season. The most important thing is that the Texans kept a talented player in Roby on the roster allowing them to find the right fit for the defense heading towards the season.

