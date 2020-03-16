State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Rundown: What the return of Bradley Roby means for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans signed Bradley Roby to a three-year deal worth $36 million before the new league year opened. The Texans were working over the past couple of weeks to land Roby and make him part of the roster for the upcoming seasons. 

Now with Roby back in the secondary, here is a look at what it means for the Texans.

The Return of Bradley Roby 

Texans Taking Care of Their Own

The return of Roby sits in line with the Texans wanting to take care of their players before looking outside to pay others. That is where Roby falls with the three-year deal and around $17 million in guarantees. 

In 10 games this season, Roby has 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a quarterback sack. He missed portions of the season with a hamstring injury and he was held out of the final game of the season.

With Roby taking a chance on a one-year deal last off-season to prove he deserved a commitment from the Texans. He did precisely that with a solid first impression in 2019. 

The Current Top-Three 

The Texans move into the 2020 season with Roby, Gareon Conley, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. as the top three cornerbacks. It will be a similar group they used late in the season, especially in the playoffs. The Texans will need to find a fourth cornerback to add to the group either to be one of the top three corners or a depth corner to let the top three in Roby, Conley, and Johnson get the chance to set the tone for the defense. 

There is a solid precedent with the Texans keeping Roby for the 2020 season and showing current players on the roster that they will take care of existing players. 

Roby is in the Mix, but What is his Role?

The biggest question for the defense is where Roby fits for the Texans. Will exclusively play outside at cornerback or play inside at the slot (star) cornerback position. If Roby plays the "star" position, then it will be Conley and Johnson getting the first crack on the outside in nickel and dime situations. 

If Roby stays on the outside, the Texans will have to find a suitable cornerback to play inside. Either they have to sign a free agent, draft one or let Cornell Armstrong another chance to play the role like he did last season in a pinch. 

How the Texans address, the star position is one storyline that will be worth following during the off-season. The most important thing is that the Texans kept a talented player in Roby on the roster allowing them to find the right fit for the defense heading towards the season. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans agree to a three year deal with Bradley Roby

The Houston Texans have agreed to a three year deal with cornerback Bradley Roby worth $36 million.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank

Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and wife Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to provide over one million meals to the city of Houston and surrounding areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans moving to lock up Bradley Roby with a new contract

With a direction with the salary cap heading into the 2020 season, the Houston Texans are now working to lock up cornerback Bradley Roby for the foreseeable future.

Patrick D. Starr

Ten free agents the Texans should target entering the 2020 season

Ten free agents the Houston Texans should consider for their roster entering the new league year.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans players react to the new CBA agreement

With the owners and players agreeing on the collective bargaining agreement for the next 10-years. Houston Texans players reacted to the news of the new labor agreement.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans enter 2020 season with room to work with the new CBA in place

The new CBA has been ratified between the owners and players allowing the Houston Texans to get to work with their own team especially Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and Phillip Gaines agree to terms on a one-year deal

The Houston Texans and cornerback Phillip Gaines agreed to a one-year deal to keep him into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans need to check on Linval Joseph and his fit with the organization

The Minnesota Vikings released defensive tackle Linval Joseph and the Houston Texans need to check if he fits into their roster for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts on the Texans prospect list

The Houston Texans had Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts on their visit list before the NFL banned visits due to the COVID-19 scare.

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans will switch to video conference to interview draft-eligible players

The Houston Texans along with the rest of the NFL will have to conduct interviews with draft-eligible players through telephone or video conference during the draft process.

Patrick D. Starr