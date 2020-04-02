State of The Texans
The Rundown: What Tim Jernigan's arrival means to the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The addition of defensive lineman Tim Jernigan, Jr. to the Houston Texans changes things heading towards the NFL Draft and the roster. Health will play a vital part in Jernigan's success with the Texans, but they found a veteran player young enough to bounce back from his injury-plagued past two seasons. 

Now with Jernigan and the Texan with a verbal agreement in place, how does it change the roster and draft plans moving into April? We take a closer look at the signing and how it affects the Texans. 

Tim Jernigan and how it changes the Texans 

Jernigan's contract says he has a Shot

The Texans signed the veteran defensive tackle to a one-year deal worth $3.75 million, with $1.25 million guaranteed. Jernigan was in wave three of free agency, meaning he has his pick of a team, and the deal had to be right for him to go to a particular spot. The Texans are giving him a big deal not only to sign but for the season to make his worth his while. Jernigan landed an agreement over the veteran minimum, showing the Texans are expecting him to land a roster spot if his health holds up. 

He is only 27, but Injury History is a Concern

Jernigan will turn 28 at the start of the season, which in football terms he is still on the right side of 30. Jernigan is going to have to show that he can overcome two injury-plagued seasons in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Jernigan suffered an off-season neck/back injury that required him to have surgery and miss time. Last season, Jernigan dealt with a foot injury that caused missed games. Football is a violent game, and Jernigan plays a high impact position as a defensive tackle. The hope is getting Jernigan healthy, but even without physicals being able to be completed, the Texans seem confident his health is set to improve heading into this coming season. 

Significant Snaps Waiting for Jernigan 

With the exit of D.J. Reader to Cincinnati, Jernigan is in prime position to find a starting role upfront on the defensive line next to nose tackle Brandon Dunn. Add in Angelo Blackson to the rotation. Their defensive line run stoppers are currently on the roster. Add in the second season of Charles Omenihu. The Texans defensive line could use another younger player to develop while Jernigan potentially holds down a spot on the rotation for the coming season. 

Reunited with a Good Friend

Jernigan will rejoin with former high school teammate and Lake City, Florida native Laremy Tunsil. Both attended Columbia High School, where the duo were high school all-Americans. Tunsil has already expressed his happiness for being reunited with Jernigan, and it should not be overlooked as motivation for either player this coming season. 

Opening Up the Draft Board

The Texans, like all NFL teams, have holes in their rosters heading into their draft. The Texans finally plugged their roster hole with the exit of Reader with Jernigan. It is not saying they will produce the same, but it does not make the need as critical heading into the draft to address. With the exit of players from the team, the Texans have been able to fill roster depth with the signing of Randall Cobb, Brent Qvale, Jaylen Watkins, Eric Murray and now Jernigan. It is allowing them not to reach heading into the draft. The Texans want to get younger, but if they had to play a game tomorrow, they could with their current roster. 

