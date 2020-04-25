The Saturday Six-Pack: Day Three prospects that would help the depth for the Texans

The Texans addressed the edge and the interior of their defensive line on day two of the draft and now they enter day three with work to do to improve their roster. With both defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and oustide linebacker Jonathan Greenard on-board in the 2020 draft class, there are still solid prospects to be taken.

Here are six highly-rated players at potential positions of need the Texans could look into drafting in the fourth round.

CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

One of the shortest cornerbacks in the draft. Three-year starter where he snatched 14 interceptions. Projects as a nasty nickel cornerback in a best-case scenario. Can't work outside with his size. This is an oddly specific selection if a team makes it as he doesn't work against every wideout. He might not be a fit if the Texans are happy with their depth inside. With Bradley Roby playing inside or outside, Gareon Conley and Lonnie Johnson outside, Robertson might not fit if the Texans have faith in Vernon Hargreaves to cover slot pass catchers. Size might be an issue with direction Texans have been going.

CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

A two-year starter for the Irish. He's fast. Really fast. Uses speed and quickness to win and attack receivers. He needs to get coached up on the position before he can be relied upon. Might not be able to contribute right away and might not be a player that can be trusted if he doesn't fix some of the between the ears basics. Pride can play man and if the Texans are chasing man coverage players this guy fits the bill.

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

He was a gymnast until he got interested in football in the seventh grade. Scored 30 touchdowns and went over 3,000 yards in three seasons as a starter. Grab and go when he makes the catch. Athletic but not the fastest guy. Will win contested catches with leaping skills. Needs to tighten up on the intricacies of the position.

RB La'Mical Perine, Florida

Shared time at Florida but was the leading rusher as his three years as a starter. The type of player with a low ceiling and a high floor. Lack of reps has him fresh but likely wasn't the lead dog because he didn't possess the ability to be the leader. Trusted in passing situations both as a catcher and a blocker. Physical and ready to get after it when running into traffic. He needs to decide what he is doing with the ball in his hands.

LB Troy Dye, Oregon

A four-year starter for the Oregon Ducks. Looks a little more like a huge safety than a linebacker. Extremely fast on the field which helps in coverage. Willing to get nasty with opponents and ready to run with pass catchers. Might lack the strength to play consistently right away but could help in coverage with athleticism and special teams. His potential if he gets a little stronger and develops between the ears a little is nice.



LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Would be a special teams demon and could become a factor at linebacker if the Texans ever moved on from their current starters at linebacker. Athleticism should allow him to continue to cover but he has to develop that aspect more. Might need to get a little bigger/thicker to maximize his chances. He knows what he is doing and gets after ball carriers. Triple-digit tackles and defended more than a few passes. Not seeing him as an inside option might be the hurdle in getting him on the team.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here