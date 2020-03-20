State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Texans 2020 Draft Picks after the DeAndre Hopkins Trade

Patrick D. Starr

The Arizona Cardinals announced they acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans despite the deal not being official. Both Hopkins and running back David Johnson have to physicals for the deal to become complete but the deal could be announced if needed by the organizations. 

The Texans sent their own 4th round selection in this year's draft to the Cardinals and they will receive the 40th overall selection in the deal. The Texans will also receive a  2021 4th round selection. 

"To have a young quarterback, a guy you're trying to build things around and bring in a piece like (Hopkins) is huge," coach Kliff Kingsbury said through the Cardinals' website. "Everything I have ever heard about the guy has been top-notch, his work ethic, his toughness. To add him to the roster, we couldn't be more pleased."

There is reportedly a new contract on the way for Hopkins with the Cardinals which was a known parameter between the teams before the deal was completed.  

2020 Texans Draft Picks after the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

  • 2nd round (from Arizona 40th overall via DeAndre Hopkins trade)
  • 2nd round (57th overall)
  • 3rd round (90th overall)
  • 4th round (from Miami 111th overall via Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade)
  • 5th round (171st overall)
  • 7th round (240th overall)
  • 7th round (compensatory pick 248th overall)
  • 7th round (compensatory pick 250th overall)

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

Jaylen Watkins signs a two-year deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans signed defensive back Jaylen Watkins to a two-year deal worth $3 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Roderick Johnson returns to the Texans with a one-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to a one-year deal time remain their swing tackle.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: The addition of Randall Cobb and what it means to the Texans roster

The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Randall Cobb to start free agency. We take a closer look at how he effects the roster heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led Texans to trade him

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted the Houston Texans to re-do his deal with three years remaining which prompted the trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

Texans non-tender Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent

The Houston Texans did not place a tender on restricted free agent Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick D. Starr

Taiwan Jones leaves the Texans and returns to the Bills on a one-year deal

Running back Taiwan Jones will return to the Buffalo Bills after spending a season with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says he has the "utmost respect" for Texans Bill O'Brien

After a report from Michael Irvin that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins to one he had with Aaron Hernandez. Hopkins came out on Twitter and put a stop to all of the speculation.

Patrick D. Starr

Larry Fitzgerald wishes the best to Texans David Johnson

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made it known that he is going to miss his former teammate running back David Johnson who was traded to the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says its an "honor" to play for the Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins took to Instagram to say how excited he is about being traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr