The Texans 2020 Draft Picks after the DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The Arizona Cardinals announced they acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans despite the deal not being official. Both Hopkins and running back David Johnson have to physicals for the deal to become complete but the deal could be announced if needed by the organizations.

The Texans sent their own 4th round selection in this year's draft to the Cardinals and they will receive the 40th overall selection in the deal. The Texans will also receive a 2021 4th round selection.

"To have a young quarterback, a guy you're trying to build things around and bring in a piece like (Hopkins) is huge," coach Kliff Kingsbury said through the Cardinals' website. "Everything I have ever heard about the guy has been top-notch, his work ethic, his toughness. To add him to the roster, we couldn't be more pleased."

There is reportedly a new contract on the way for Hopkins with the Cardinals which was a known parameter between the teams before the deal was completed.

2020 Texans Draft Picks after the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

2nd round (from Arizona 40th overall via DeAndre Hopkins trade)

2nd round (57th overall)

3rd round (90th overall)

4th round (from Miami 111th overall via Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade)

5th round (171st overall)

7th round (240th overall)

7th round (compensatory pick 248th overall)

7th round (compensatory pick 250th overall)

