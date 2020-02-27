The Texans Adjusting to the Combine Changes in 2020

With the NFL Combine tweaking their schedule for the 2020 NFL Combine to allow workouts to be seen on prime time television by fans, they had to adjust how NFL teams operate with prospects during the day.

In the past, NFL teams were allowed sixty 30-minute interviews with prospects, including informal discussions throughout the days. Now, with the schedule change, the NFL has changed the interview process to forty-five 18-minute meetings with prospects.

The change takes away extra time from NFL teams, and head coach Bill O'Brien knows it is an adjustment.

One of O'Brien's favorite parts of the Combine is meeting with players and getting to know them personally and testing their football acumen. O'Brien knows the Texans have to get creative to make up for the lost meetings and make every contact with potential prospects count.

O'Brien remembers just last season when he had a chance to get to know a kid from Alabama State.

"I do love that part of the process when you get to know a Tytus Howard," O'Brien said on Texans Radio. "You got Tytus Howard in the room. You get you to get to really know him."

O'Brien is rolling with the schedule change and understanding there is work to be done.

"I don't think it's frustrating," O'Brien said of losing the fifteen interviews. "I think there's a lot of different ways for those fifteen that you didn't get you can go to their campus. Maybe they are part of your thirty man visits. There are different ways to make up for it."

The Texans have been active at the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl meeting with prospects while at the NFL Combine, they have been not only conducting their formal interview but meeting with plenty of players in an informal setting.

With the schedule change, every meeting counts for the Texans and who exactly they are taking their time with to get to know.