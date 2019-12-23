The Texans Are Back To Work With the AFC South Title Clinched

In Houston Texans fashion, it is back to the drawing board for the team after clinching the AFC South on Saturday. Head coach Bill O'Brien's mentality of making it a week to week league even pertains to the final game of the regular season.

The Texans are entering the final week of the regular season, understanding what their fate will be depending on the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers' outcome.

O'Brien is entering their game with the Titans focused on the task at hand, looking for their 11th win of the season.

"Any time we play, we play to win," O'Brien said. "So that's how I answer that question. We try to play to win."

The Texans have an outside chance to be the three-seed in the AFC. The Chargers can win their matchup with the Chiefs, and the Texans beat the Titans they will slide up in the AFC playoff standings.

After the game, O'Brien was going to appreciate the clinching of the division, but he was ready to get back to work and game plan for the Titans.

"No, we've got to get going. We have [the] Tennessee [Titans next week]. We get back around 8:30 p.m. and [will] get going on Tennessee."

Appreciative of the work his team did to win the division, he was not underselling what it took to win the division for the second season in a row.

"Yeah, any time you win a division in this league, that's important," O'Brien explained. "We have done it four out of the last five years. We've done a good job. To win the division with one game left to play says a lot about this team. They are a resilient team, they work hard, they come to work every day, and they try to do what we ask them to do, so it was good."

