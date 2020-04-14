The Texans check-in on Purdue's Markus Bailey

The Houston Texans continue to meet with prospects virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey has been interviewed by the organization. Bailey is one of the handful of known prospects that the Texans have met virtually during the draft process.

Bailey has his senior season cut short due to a knee injury but he was able to post 14 total tackles, 2.0 for a loss and one sack in four starts. He also suffered a torn ACL his first year at Purdue after becoming a starter as a true freshman.

His best season came in 2018 when Bailey started all 13 games and led the Boilermakers with 115 total tackles, 9.0 for a loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.

There will have to be medical checks on his knee injuries that ended two seasons but he is being coveted by NFL teams due to his high IQ as a player. Bailey's injury history will push him down the draft boards but he could be a day three or priority free agent after the draft.

The Texans are allowed to meet with three players a week via a video conference with each interview allowed to last one-hour.

