The Texans check-in on Purdue's Markus Bailey

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to meet with prospects virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey has been interviewed by the organization. Bailey is one of the handful of known prospects that the Texans have met virtually during the draft process. 

Bailey has his senior season cut short due to a knee injury but he was able to post 14 total tackles, 2.0 for a loss and one sack in four starts. He also suffered a torn ACL his first year at Purdue after becoming a starter as a true freshman.

His best season came in 2018 when Bailey started all 13 games and led the Boilermakers with 115 total tackles, 9.0 for a loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.

There will have to be medical checks on his knee injuries that ended two seasons but he is being coveted by NFL teams due to his high IQ as a player. Bailey's injury history will push him down the draft boards but he could be a day three or priority free agent after the draft.

The Texans are allowed to meet with three players a week via a video conference with each interview allowed to last one-hour. 

Texans Charles Omenihu looking to build on a rookie season of promise

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu knows he left plays on the field as a rookie and he understands what he needs to do in year two to improve his game to help the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

Video Rundown: A look at Jaylen Watkins fit with the Texans roster

A video breakdown on how Jaylen Watkins fits into the Houston Texans roster with his versatile skill set on defense and work on special teams.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Seven-Round Mock Draft Version 2.0: Landing help off the edge for the Texans

In the second version of the State of the Texans mock draft, landing Boise State's Curtis Weaver could help provide the boost needed to help the pass rush in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Video Rundown: A look at David Johnson's skill set and the fit with the Texans offense

A closer look on how running back David Johnson's skill set fits into the Houston Texans' offense heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans to start "virtual" OTAs next week after an agreement put in place by the NFL and NFLPA

With the NFL and NFLPA the Houston Texans will start their "virtual" OTAs next week in preparation for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Mailbag: Is it time for more Jacob Martin with the Texans defense?

Answering reader's questions on the Houston Texans with the 2020 NFL Draft arriving and a defense that needs help heading into next season. Is it time for more snaps for Jacob Martin this coming season?

Patrick D. Starr

Will Brandin Cooks finally find a home with the Texans?

The Houston Texans traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and with a past that has spanned three different teams. Can Cooks finally find a home with the Texans? History suggests that Cooks will have work to do.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Dylan Cole wants to wipe his injury history from his memory

Houston Texans linebacker is working to get back from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 but he is doing it by himself due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans attempting to revive Brandin Cooks' big-play capability with Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are attempting to rejuvenate wide receiver Brandin Cooks big play ability with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Texans have a pre-draft virtual meeting with Tulsa's Reggie Robinson II

The Houston Texans have had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson.

Patrick D. Starr