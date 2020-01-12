The Texans Knocking on the Door of Distinction

In a season of twists and turns, the Houston Texans 2019 season might have taken its most prominent turn last night with the result of the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens game. The Titans were able to defeat the Ravens 28-12, opening the door for the Texans to host the AFC Championship game at NRG Stadium, possibly.

The Texans have to handle business first against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Divisional match cup early Sunday afternoon. The Texans and Chiefs met in week six, and the result was a surprising one seeing the Texans defeat them at Arrowhead Stadium 31-24.

Lead by Deshaun Watson's three-touchdown performance and Carlos Hyde's 100-yard performance on the ground. The Texans had one of their most impressive regular-season performances in that week six game.

If the season was not crazy enough with a year that started with the dismissal of former general manager Brian Gaine. Then the failed acquisition of New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, head coach Bill O'Brien and his group of thinkers took over the general manager role. They executed multiple trades in an attempt to correct a roster that had glaring holes.

Landing Duke Johnson, Carlos Hyde, Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo, and Keion Crossen before the start of the season have proved vital. During the season, the trade Gareon Conley and then claiming Vernon Hargreaves, III, the Texans have not stopped adding and subtracting throughout the season, attempting to find the right combination of players.

Add in that it appeared that J.J. Watt was lost for the year after tearing his pectoral in week eight against the Oakland Raiders. Only to see him secretly behind the scenes work with the team's medical staff to get to the point physically to be cleared and activated from the injured reserve for the playoffs to help a struggling defense.

Then the Texans were able to pull off a miraculous comeback in their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills down 16-0 in the third quarter with their season on the brink of disaster. Only to see Deshaun Watson put the team on his back and carry them to overtime and produce one of the most impressive plays hitting Taiwan Jones for a catch-and-run to set up the game-winning field goal.

Now the Texans sit on the doorstep of what a Texans team has never accomplished in their franchise history and opening the possibility of setting the stage at NRG Stadium to host the most crucial football game inside the Houston city limits ever.

The Texans have a task at hand against the Chiefs, but the season that started with plenty of twists and turn might have set up for it's the biggest surprise yet after the Titans win against the Ravens.

