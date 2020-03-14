State of The Texans
The Texans need to check on Linval Joseph and his fit with the organization

Patrick D. Starr

With the new league year set to start in less than a week, the Houston Texans will have work to do to fill their roster for the upcoming season. The Minnesota Vikings starting shaving their roster to save against the salary cap and released veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Along with Joseph, the Vikings also released cornerback Xavier Rhodes in process. 

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman released a statement regarding the move of releasing Joseph from the roster. 

"Both Linval and Xavier have personified what it means to be a Minnesota Viking since joining our organization," Spielman said. "Providing incredible leadership on the field, in the locker room, and within the community," Spielman said. "We are all grateful for their hard work and all they've done to help build our culture here in Minnesota. This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions and commitment and will remain in communication as all parties navigate free agency moving forward."

Head coach Mike Zimmer echoed the same sentiment regarding Joseph's departure. 

 "Xavier and Linval were key parts of building this team and establishing the Vikings defense the way we wanted," Zimmer explained. "They're pros and made everyone around them better. I wish them the best, and I know Rick and the personnel staff will stay in communication with them during free agency."

The Vikings saved $10.4 million against their cap space by moving on from the veteran defensive tackle. 

One In and One Out

The chances of D.J. Reader leaving in free agency is a done deal. With both the Texans and Reader far apart on the contract demands, they will have to find a suitable replacement for his exit. 

The return of Brandon Dunn gives the defense one run stopper on the interior but they will need another to team up with him inside. That is where Joseph fits in for the Texans and if the money could be agreed upon, he could slide into the role that will be vacated by Reader. 

The Texans have shown they are not afraid to go after veteran defensive tackles to plug up the line of scrimmage. They signed then a 36-year old veteran Ryan Pickett in 2014 and a 33-year old Vince Wilfork in 2015-2016 to help handle the interior of the defense. 

Not turning 32 until October, Joseph still has good football left in the tank. 

Linval Jospeh vs D.J. Reader (The Past Four Years)

A comparison of the two defensive tackles the past four seasons in the NFL.

Year
D.J. Reader Run Stops
Linval Joseph Run Stops
D.J. Reader Pressures
Linval Joseph Pressures

2019

35 (8.9/snap)

26 (11.3/snap)

36 (11.4/snap)

18 (19.2/snap)

2018

22 (14.2/snap)

28 (11.0/snap)

24 (14.9/snap)

18 (20.2/snap)

2017

26 (10.8/snap)

41 (10.1/snap)

20 (12.1/snap)

34 (12.2/snap)

2016

14 (17.4/snap)

35 (9.8/snap)

18 (12.9/snap)

33 (11.4/snap)

Joseph can still handle the run game and if he can get back to his pass-rushing days of what he did in 2016 and 2017, he could help the defense up the middle. 

The money is going to have to work for the Texans and Joseph but there is little doubt that they should check on the veteran defensive tackle after his release from the Vikings. 

