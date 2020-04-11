The Texans not alone in pursuit of Brandin Cooks from the Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay this past Tuesday held a conference call with media and discussed rumors of the possibility of wide receiver Brandin Cooks being traded before the start of the season.

Since that conversation with reporters, it was the Houston Texans that came calling to land Cooks from the Rams by sending a 2020 second-round selection (57th overall) for the veteran wide receiver and a 2020 fourth-round selection.

McVay was open and honest about Cooks in his conversation, and at the time, admitted teams were calling about the speedy receiver. It was the Texans in the end that landed Cooks for the upcoming season when the conversations came to an end.

"When you've got a player of his caliber, there's a lot of conversations," McVay said of Cooks. "Teams call, he's put such good stuff on tape, so we have had teams that have reached out about that."

Cooks in 2019 appeared in 14 games catching 42 passes for 583 yards averaging 13.9 yards a catch with two touchdowns. Cooks spent two seasons with the Rams after being traded from the New England Patriots before the 2018 season.

At one point had four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a row with three different teams, the New Orleans Saints (2015-2016), New England Patriots (2017), and the Los Angeles Rams (2018).

Production between three teams has been enticing for organizations that have traded for Cooks, and this is the third time he has been traded in his career.

"When you look at what he's been able to do," McVay said of Cooks. "Even going back to his first year with us – the way he was able to impact the game in a lot of ways. He kind of took that starting X-receiver position, really ran with it, had a career year where he's over 1,200 yards receiving."

In his first season with the Rams, Cooks was able to haul in 1,204 receiving yards with 80 receptions and five touchdowns averaging 15.1 yards a catch.

For his career, Cooks has played in 88 games catching 402 passes for 5,730 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards a reception.

One question that continues to arise is Cooks' health who has suffered two concussions causing him to miss two regular-season games and practices throughout the season.

McVay was not looking at that situation as an issue moving forward, "As we continue to educate ourselves, that's not something that you worry about."

McVay was complimentary of the work on the field, and the type of person Cooks is as a man.

"The track record, the production, the human being," McVay said of Cooks on trade rumors picking up. "All those things align, and certainly, there's teams that have reached out because they see the same things that we value about the player."

The Texans are on the hook for $8 million base salary in 2020 with no guaranteed money due. Cooks has zero guaranteed money left in the final three years of his contract leaving the Texans in control of his future with the team.

The Texans add Brandin Cooks to a new-look wide receiver group in 2020 with Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, and Randall Cobb.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here