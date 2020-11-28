Texans Last Straw as Lions Fire GM & Coach

The Houston Texans on Thanksgiving dominated the Lions, handing Detroit their seventh loss of the season. The win moved the Texans to 4-7 and dropped the Lions to 4-7.

Two days later, the Lions joined the Texans as the third team to fire their head coach and general manager.

Deshaun Watson and the Texans put up an offensive blitz against Detroit coach Matt Patricia's defense showcasing why the Lions are one of the worst units in the NFL.

Detroit joins Houston and Atlanta as teams looking for a head coach and general manager. There are expected to be a few more openings for a head coach as the season goes on.

Patricia, like former Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, previously coached for the New England Patriots, where he was the defensive coordinator.

The Texans were the first team this year to fire their head coach as they let go of Bill O'Brien after four games. O'Brien was also the team's general manager. Atlanta would follow suit weeks later.

The Texans have had the jump on both these teams, and hired the search firm Korn-Ferry exclusively to assist them in their search.

With Watson's continued growth, the Texans should be a job more attractive than either of the other jobs. Detroit and Atlanta both have highly-paid aging quarterbacks while Watson is 25 years old.

The Texans next take the field a week from Sunday as they host the Indianapolis Colts in what is the first of two meetings in three weeks between the two teams.