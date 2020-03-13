State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

The Texans will switch to video conference to interview draft-eligible players

Patrick D. Starr

With the NFL taking every precaution with the COVID-19 situation, they are now shutting down draft-eligible players' visits at NFL facilities and respective schools. 

The change will prevent the normal 30 visits allowed by the NFL with prospects during the draft process and teams will not be attending Pro Days or conducting private workouts with players. 

With the change, the Texans will be allowed to conduct interviews with draft-eligible players.

They will be able to use a telephone or video conference and it must be reported to the player personnel department after the interview is complete. The team must also log the time and date of the call which includes the length of the call.

The Texans can schedule no more than three telephone or video-conference calls with draft-eligible players per week. The calls can not last longer than an hour. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Texans keeping a close eye on Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins

The Houston Texans are keeping tabs on running back from Ohio State J.K. Dobbins during the draft process.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans prepare for free agency and the defense needs to be a priority

The Houston Texans are preparing for free agency taking care of their own players and moving to land new players for the roster. The Texans have work to do especially on the defensive side of the football.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans allow staff to work from home due to COVID-19 threat

The Houston Texans have moved to preventative measures to protect their staff from the COVID-19 threat sweeping the globe.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to let Lamar Miller test the free-agent market

The Houston Texans and Lamar Miller are expected to head in different directions when the league year opens.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to place tender on linebacker Dylan Cole

The Houston Texans will place a tender on restricted free agent linebacker Dylan Cole.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans have a pre-draft visit set up with Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray said at his pro day that he has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Johnathan Joseph bids farewell to the Houston Texans

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph said his goodbyes to the fans of the Houston Texans after nine-seasons with the organization.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans sign DeAndre Carter to a contract extension

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans 2020 draft picks are set

The Houston Texans have their 2020 draft picks set for Aprils' NFL Draft with eight total heading into draft night.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and Johnathan Joseph mutually part ways heading into 2020

The Houston Texans and cornerback Johnathan Joseph have agreed to part ways heading into the 2020 season. Joseph will now be an unrestricted free agent free to sign with another organization.

Patrick D. Starr