The Texans will switch to video conference to interview draft-eligible players

With the NFL taking every precaution with the COVID-19 situation, they are now shutting down draft-eligible players' visits at NFL facilities and respective schools.

The change will prevent the normal 30 visits allowed by the NFL with prospects during the draft process and teams will not be attending Pro Days or conducting private workouts with players.

With the change, the Texans will be allowed to conduct interviews with draft-eligible players.

They will be able to use a telephone or video conference and it must be reported to the player personnel department after the interview is complete. The team must also log the time and date of the call which includes the length of the call.

The Texans can schedule no more than three telephone or video-conference calls with draft-eligible players per week. The calls can not last longer than an hour.

