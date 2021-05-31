Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

‘The Triplets’: Can Texans Climb NFL Ranking?

NFL Triplets? The 2021 Houston Texans … are not there yet.
Author:
Publish date:

Many NFL fans became aware of the NFL concept of “The Triplets” as a result of the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s Super Bowl success featuring future Hall-of-Farmers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

A great quarterback. A great running back. A great wide receiver.

Triplets.

The 2021 Houston Texans … are not there yet.

CBS is ranking all 32 “triplets” in the NFL, and the Texans do not fare well, being judged as employing has the worst trio of quarterback, running back and wide receiver in the league.

The article by Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, fills in a question mark where a quarterback name should be (understandably), pencils in David Johnson at running back and has the top receiver listed as Brandin Cooks.

There are no real arguments here in the judgment, as far as it goes. We’d all be having a different discussion here if in place of the question mark was the name “Deshaun Watson,” but even if the trade-desirous Pro Bowler wasn’t in legal limbo, the franchise “triplets” would still likely rank low.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Coach Culley Praises QB Tyrod Taylor - 'Leader And Winner'

Does Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel or Davis Mills offer a chance to elevate at the quarterback position? Sure; at No. 32, there is nowhere to go but up. Is the fact that Houston’s possible “running back by committee” approach will mean that the whole is greater than 32? Certainly viable. Can the same approach, and quick development from rookie Nico Collins, change the pass-catching outlook? That’s the hope.

Football isn’t just about “triplets,” but it is about playmakers. Maybe backup running backs Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsey will shine. Maybe rookie Brevin Jordan - who as a tight end doesn’t fit snugly into this evaluation - will contribute in a big way.

But for now? Objectively, the Houston Texans are lacking in star power in the new tradition of “The Triplets.” … one of many issues for a start-over 2021 roster.

READ MORE: Nico Collins Showing Texans Offense He's 'More Than a Rookie'

hou trip
News

‘The Triplets’: Can Texans Climb NFL Ranking?

Zach Cunningham
News

Two Texans Rank Among Top 32 NFL Linebackers

73345457-CFF9-4109-BCD8-7119C665C3F7
News

The Texans' 'Idiotic' Roster: Is The Media Right?

tunsil 78 ro
News

Texans' Laremy Tunsil: How High Does He Rank Among NFL Tackles?

nico
News

Nico Collins Showing Texans Offense He's 'More Than a Rookie'

tyrod clutch
News

Texans Coach Culley Praises QB Tyrod Taylor: 'Leader and Winner'

greenard martin
News

Can Lovie's Texans Win With Jacob Martin and Jonathan Greenard Switching Positions?

cooks b
News

Texans WR Cooks: Rookie QB Mills 'Can Sling It'