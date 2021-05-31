‘The Triplets’: Can Texans Climb NFL Ranking?

Many NFL fans became aware of the NFL concept of “The Triplets” as a result of the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s Super Bowl success featuring future Hall-of-Farmers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

A great quarterback. A great running back. A great wide receiver.

Triplets.

The 2021 Houston Texans … are not there yet.

CBS is ranking all 32 “triplets” in the NFL, and the Texans do not fare well, being judged as employing has the worst trio of quarterback, running back and wide receiver in the league.

The article by Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, fills in a question mark where a quarterback name should be (understandably), pencils in David Johnson at running back and has the top receiver listed as Brandin Cooks.

There are no real arguments here in the judgment, as far as it goes. We’d all be having a different discussion here if in place of the question mark was the name “Deshaun Watson,” but even if the trade-desirous Pro Bowler wasn’t in legal limbo, the franchise “triplets” would still likely rank low.

Does Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel or Davis Mills offer a chance to elevate at the quarterback position? Sure; at No. 32, there is nowhere to go but up. Is the fact that Houston’s possible “running back by committee” approach will mean that the whole is greater than 32? Certainly viable. Can the same approach, and quick development from rookie Nico Collins, change the pass-catching outlook? That’s the hope.

Football isn’t just about “triplets,” but it is about playmakers. Maybe backup running backs Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsey will shine. Maybe rookie Brevin Jordan - who as a tight end doesn’t fit snugly into this evaluation - will contribute in a big way.

But for now? Objectively, the Houston Texans are lacking in star power in the new tradition of “The Triplets.” … one of many issues for a start-over 2021 roster.

