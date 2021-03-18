Texans QB Deshaun Watson Now Facing Nine Sexual Assault Allegations

HOUSTON - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson now has a third lawsuit filed against him via Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. ... and more claims have allegedly been made by massage therapists after having worked with Watson during sessions.

According to an Instagram post from Buzbee, nine women have hired his law firm to file cases against Watson, all under the same allegations of sexual assault.

The latest claim against the 25-year-old quarterback was made available Thursday morning. According to the report, the masseuse accused Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex in December 2020.

The other two lawsuits have stated that Watson was "handsy" during his session. In the suit filed Wednesday, the masseuse said she was flown from Atlanta to Houston for a private session with Watson in the Houstonian Hotel.

According to Fox26, Buzbee said his client believe Watson Watson “went too far.” Watson released a statement on the allegations on Tuesday evening.

“As a result of a social-media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,'' Watson posted on social media. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.''

The Texans organization also addressed the allegations in a statement.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," the Texans’ statement reads. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

Watson is coming off a career season in which he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. Earlier this offseason, the fifth-year quarterback asked for a trade from the the organization following disputes with the front office.

Houston agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Wednesday. The deal is expected for one year worth up to $12.5 million.

