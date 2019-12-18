State of The Texans
"This Is Where I Am, This Is Where I Want to Be" Vernon Hargreaves, III Wants to Remain With the Texans for the Long Haul

Patrick D. Starr

There is plenty of discussion with the Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III facing his former team on Saturday. Many will call it a revenge game, but Hargreaves is focused on the task at hand, winning the AFC South but, more importantly, continuing to prove to the organization that wanted him that he wants to be part of the long term plan. 

According to TexansCap.com, Hargreaves will bring a $981,366 cap charge in 2019, followed by the fifth-year option (guaranteed for injury only) worth $9.594 million in 2020.

Hargreaves is attempting to land an extension, but more importantly, he wants to remain with the Texans into the 2020 season. With his contract situation up in the air, Hargreaves wanted to control what he could and let his play speak for itself. 

"It's not about proving anything to anybody but myself," Hargreaves explained. "As good as that would sound, 'Oh, I want to prove them wrong.' It's not about that. You can't live your life like that."

Hargreaves has spoken highly of the Texans organization since he arrived on how they have treated him both coaches and players. Now the young cornerback wants to make Houston part of his long term plan for his career. 

"For me, it's just playing hard trying to earn a contract here," Hargreaves continued. "This where I am, this is where I want to be. So, you know, we'll see if I can go out and make this playoff push, and hopefully, we can finish the division."

