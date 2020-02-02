Three Free Agents Playing in the Super Bowl the Texans Should Have Their Eye On

With Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to take place, the Houston Texans should be paying close attention to a few players on the field.

With work being done for the 2020 season already, three players should be on the Texans free agent radar if they make it to the open market. The Texans have critical needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Focusing on players that would fit into the Texans budget, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs will not be on the list. With all of the potential free agents on the field tonight, here are three players that are possible matches for the Texans that could help them for the 2020 season.

Emmanuel Ogbah - Edge

Ogbah former second-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, he was traded to the Chiefs before the start of the season. Set to be an unrestricted free agent and the Texans need for edge help, Ogbah could be a potential fit.

This season alone, Ogbah has 27 total pressures in rotational work on the defensive line this season. With 5.5 quarterback sacks and 11 quarterback hits this season, Ogbah showed real promise his rookie season with the Browns. In 2016, Ogbah had 5.5 sacks with 16 quarterback hits in 16 games, showing he has a strong foundation to help off the edge.

With 18.0 quarterback sacks and 40 quarterback hits in 50 career games for Ogbah, the 26-year-old could be a stable fit in Anthony Weaver's 2020 defense.

Arik Armstead - Edge

It takes time for players to develop, and the San Francisco 49ers Arik Armstead fits into the mold. His breakout season in 2019 saw Armstead post 10.0 quarterback sacks and 18 quarterback hits. That also doesn't take into account how well he plays the run either.

Armstead is going to have a huge market when he hits free agency, but with the Texans defensive line front needing playmakers, he could be a welcomed sight.

Before 2019, the four previous seasons saw Armstead only have 9.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. His growth as a player is evident, and his ability to play both run and pass would be a plus for any defensive unit for the coming seasons.

Kendall Fuller - Defensive Back

Part of the deal that sent Alex Smith to Washington, Fuller arrived to the Chiefs to help a lackluster secondary. This season, Fuller has appeared in 13 games and posted 42 total tackles with two pass breakups. His snaps have dropped this season to playing only 45% of the defensive snaps compared to 92% of the snaps in 2018.

Before being traded to the Chiefs Fuller in 2017 with the Redskins was one of the best coverage players in the NFL. He held opponents to a 56.3% completion percentage and only 9.3 yards per reception. Fuller has not been able to regain that play since he arrived in Kansas City.

In 2019, Fuller had over 74% of the passes completed on him for 11.6 yards per reception.

One aspect that Fuller stands out is how well he in run support from the secondary. The Texans lacked that in 2019, the sure tackling from the second level. Fuller brings that to the table with his skill set.

