Three Games Texans Should Eye in Week 9
The Houston Texans are at home on the couch after losing to the New York Jets 21-13 on Thursday Night Football.
With the Texans resting for the rest of the week, they can look at some of their rivals and see what they are up to for Week 9.
Here's a look at three games Texans fans should keep an eye on for Week 9's action:
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans
The Titans could be in line for the No. 1 overall pick, but a loss against the Pats could get the team closer to that spot in the draft.
The Titans are one of just two teams with one win so far this season, and a loss would give them the tiebreaker over the Patriots.
A Titans loss could also ensure that the team looks for a quarterback with their high pick in April's draft.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
The Lions are the next opponent for the Texans, and the coaching staff will certainly be dissecting this game inside and out.
The Lions are also competing for first place in the NFC North against the Packers, who beat the Texans 24-22 back in Week 7.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Colts will have Joe Flacco starting at quarterback after last year's No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson was benched.
Flacco and the Colts will face off against the Vikings, who have lost two straight after starting 5-0.
The game will take place at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.
