Three Games to Watch in Week 14 For Texans Fans
The Houston Texans are on the couch for the Sunday of Week 14, which means they will probably be watching football like the rest of us.
Here's a look at three games that the Texans and their fans should keep an eye on:
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, 12 p.m., CBS
While this game may not be the most entertaining, the Dolphins are the next opponent on deck for the Texans, so this is the game DeMeco Ryans and the coaching staff will likely have their eyes glued on for.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m., CBS
It's the only two AFC South teams in action in Week 14, and they play each other. While this game also won't be high on the entertainment value, it could play a role in who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that should have the Texans' attention.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC
The Chiefs face the Texans in Week 16 on Dec. 21 and the Chargers could be a potential Wild Card opponent for Houston, so both teams are of intrigue.
