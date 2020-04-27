Three options for the Texans at safety with the exit of Tashaun Gipson

The Houston Texans continued to remake their secondary and they will have a new look safety group after releasing safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr. on Monday. Now the Texans have options if they choose, to add to their safety group.

The Texans have continued to build around third-year safety Justin Reid and brought in safeties this season in free agency Eric Murray, Jaylen Watkins, and recent addition Michael Thomas.

Asked about the secondary during the NFL Draft, head coach Bill O'Brien talked about the group.

“We feel like we've done a decent job pre-draft of creating some depth on the roster and in the secondary," O'Brien explained. "When we signed (Bradley) Roby back, we got (Gareon) Conley and Lonnie (Johnson Jr.), and Keion Crossen. Then at the safety position, we've done a lot of work there obviously with Justin Reid already there, but also adding Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins, and then you just talked about Michael Thomas. We were able to add Michael Thomas, which was really exciting for us."

There are plenty of routes the Texans could take, potentially bring in another safety or wait it out before the season starts.

Here are the realistic options for the Texans for safety

Three Options for the Texans at Safety

Eric Reid

Mitchell Layton-USA Today

This option makes the most sense for the Texans especially how hard his brother, Justin, has been pushing for it. The Texans like Eric Reid as a player and his production for the Carolina Panthers should not go unnoticed.

In 2019, Reid played in 16 games and produced 130 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, six pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

The one place that Reid struggles the most is in coverage and he gave up 12.7 yards a reception with passes being completed at a 78.9% clip against him that resulted in seven touchdowns.

His coverage is a flaw but the Texans could be able to put him in positions where Justin Reid and Eric Murray to the primary coverage work with him roaming inside the box to make plays.

Tony Jefferson

Tony Jefferson

Mitchell Layton-USA Today

The former Ravens free safety only played in five games last season due to a knee injury suffered in early October of last season. There would be some hurdles for the Texans to deal with in terms of getting Jefferson a complete look at his knee to make sure he is healthy but Jefferson has been a productive player.

Just a season removed from one of his best years in 2018 when he played in 14 games and had 74 total tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception.

His 2019 season started off strong holding opponents to a 58.3% completion percentage in five games posting 21 total tackles and three pass deflections before the knee injury.

The Texans Roster + the field

Eric Murray Kevin Jairaj-USA Today

The Texans could easily opt to hold their roster as is and move forward with Justin Reid and Eric Murray as their starters with Jaylen Watkins as their third safety. The Texans still have A.J. Moore and recently signed Michael Thomas in the group heading into next year.

Looking back to last season, the Texans also showed that they are not afraid to use cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. in a big safety role to cover tight ends. It did not work the best in the divisional round versus the Chiefs but year two expectation will only rise for Johnson to contribute more.

The Texans could also wait out training camp to see what safeties come available or possibly pull the Bill O'Brien special and aggressively find a safety from another team.

Either way, it is hard to think that the safety group is set in late April with the Texans moving on from Gipson.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here