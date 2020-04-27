State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Three options for the Texans at safety with the exit of Tashaun Gipson

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continued to remake their secondary and they will have a new look safety group after releasing safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr. on Monday. Now the Texans have options if they choose, to add to their safety group. 

The Texans have continued to build around third-year safety Justin Reid and brought in safeties this season in free agency Eric Murray, Jaylen Watkins, and recent addition Michael Thomas. 

Asked about the secondary during the NFL Draft, head coach Bill O'Brien talked about the group. 

“We feel like we've done a decent job pre-draft of creating some depth on the roster and in the secondary," O'Brien explained. "When we signed (Bradley) Roby back, we got (Gareon) Conley and Lonnie (Johnson Jr.), and Keion Crossen. Then at the safety position, we've done a lot of work there obviously with Justin Reid already there, but also adding Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins, and then you just talked about Michael Thomas. We were able to add Michael Thomas, which was really exciting for us."

There are plenty of routes the Texans could take, potentially bring in another safety or wait it out before the season starts. 

Here are the realistic options for the Texans for safety

Three Options for the Texans at Safety 

Eric Reid

Eric Reid
Mitchell Layton-USA Today

This option makes the most sense for the Texans especially how hard his brother, Justin, has been pushing for it. The Texans like Eric Reid as a player and his production for the Carolina Panthers should not go unnoticed. 

In 2019, Reid played in 16 games and produced 130 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, six pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

The one place that Reid struggles the most is in coverage and he gave up 12.7 yards a reception with passes being completed at a 78.9% clip against him that resulted in seven touchdowns. 

His coverage is a flaw but the Texans could be able to put him in positions where Justin Reid and Eric Murray to the primary coverage work with him roaming inside the box to make plays. 

Tony Jefferson

Tony Jefferson
Tony Jefferson
Mitchell Layton-USA Today

The former Ravens free safety only played in five games last season due to a knee injury suffered in early October of last season. There would be some hurdles for the Texans to deal with in terms of getting Jefferson a complete look at his knee to make sure he is healthy but Jefferson has been a productive player.

Just a season removed from one of his best years in 2018 when he played in 14 games and had 74 total tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception.

His 2019 season started off strong holding opponents to a 58.3% completion percentage in five games posting 21 total tackles and three pass deflections before the knee injury. 

The Texans Roster + the field 

Eric Murray
Eric MurrayKevin Jairaj-USA Today

The Texans could easily opt to hold their roster as is and move forward with Justin Reid and Eric Murray as their starters with Jaylen Watkins as their third safety. The Texans still have A.J. Moore and recently signed Michael Thomas in the group heading into next year. 

Looking back to last season, the Texans also showed that they are not afraid to use cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. in a big safety role to cover tight ends. It did not work the best in the divisional round versus the Chiefs but year two expectation will only rise for Johnson to contribute more. 

The Texans could also wait out training camp to see what safeties come available or possibly pull the Bill O'Brien special and aggressively find a safety from another team. 

Either way, it is hard to think that the safety group is set in late April with the Texans moving on from Gipson. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans to sign UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

The Houston Texans continue to add to their free agent list but signing University of Tennessee - Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

Patrick D. Starr

Texans release veteran safety Tashaun Gipson

The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashaun Gipson shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson preparing together for the Texans 2020 season

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and quarterback Deshaun Watson are spending plenty of time together this off-season getting ready for the regular season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wasn't even thinking about a new contract after being traded from Miami

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil admitted he was not even thinking about a new contract after being traded, he was focused on getting ready for week one of the season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to exercise the fifth-year option on Deshaun Watson and continue to work on an extension

The Houston Texans will pick up Deshaun Watson's fifth-year option but they will continue to work on landing a long-term contract with their signal-caller.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock on the boards to land rookie of the year honors

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock has the tenth bet odds to win defensive rookie of the year honors.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside Look: Texans Jonathan Greenard's impact with the Florida Gators

A closer look at Houston Texans outside linebacker Johnathan Greenard and his final season with the Florida Gators.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Isaiah Coulter eager to prove the Texans right by selecting him in the NFL Draft

Houston Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter want to prove to head coach Bill O'Brien and wide receiver coach John Perry they made the right choice by selecting him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock wants to bring a physical presence to the defense

The Houston Texans found TCU Ross Blacklock in their backyard in the City of Houston and now the defensive tackle wants to bring his physical nature to the defense.

Pavithr Goli

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker