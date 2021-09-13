Geno Atkins & Texans a Match?

After Houston Texans defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was carted off the field with an ankle injury Sunday during their Week 1 37-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran has since found out he will be missing significant time.

The former Miami Dolphin underwent further tests and has been told he requires surgery that will sideline him 6-8 weeks. The Texans will be adding the 27-year-old to the injured reserve.

READ MORE: Lovie Smith’s Texans D Beats Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence for Win

With no defensive linemen on the practice squad and little depth available on the active roster, it would come as no surprise if general manager Nick Caserio opts to dip back into free agency and find the Texans another backup or potential starter for the line in Taylor's absence.

There are a number of higher-profile defensive tackles still available, including some with ties to the franchise.

P.J. Hall spent the 2020 season in Houston as a starter before he ended the year on injured reserve. The 26-year-old former second-round pick was a solid rotational lineman throughout his 10 games with the Texans.

Another familiar option would be former New England Patriot Beau Allen. A Super Bowl winner with the Philadelphia Eagles, Allen joined New England last season but failed to make an appearance due to injury. Given that Caserio would have been heavily involved in his signing last year, he may well give him another opportunity.

READ MORE: Sources: Texans Injury Update - Vincent Taylor Needs Surgery

Elsewhere, if it's high-caliber experience you want then there are a few options that stand out.

Eight-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro Geno Atkins remains available. The 33-year-old played eight games for the Cincinnati Bengals last season before being placed on IR with a shoulder injury. He has since been cleared to play and would be a quality addition.

Another former All-Pro still on the market is Damon Harrison, aka '"Snacks." The 32-year-old spent time with both the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in 2020.

The final player on our list would be a high-risk gamble at best, but with a potentially high reward.

Former Carolina Panther Kawann Short's last two seasons have been plagued by injury, making just five appearances in total. That being said, he is a two-time Pro Bowler with 32 career sacks, 12 defended passes and nine forced fumbles.

The Texans will sorely miss Taylor, but there are viable, veteran options available.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Injury Update: WR Anthony Miller to Debut vs. Browns?