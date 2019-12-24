State of The Texans
Cole Herdman Works Out For the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans worked out free agent tight tend Cole Herdman at their facility on Monday. Herdman was part of a group of players that were brought in for the Texans to continue their due diligence on free agents across the NFL. 

Herdman arrived in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 as a rookie free agent out of Purdue. Herdman joins the Detroit Lions practice squad after spending the first few weeks of the season on Baltimore’s practice squad.

At Purdue, Herdman recorded 91 receptions for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns in his four seasons playing in the Big 10.

