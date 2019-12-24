Tight End Matt Flanagan Works Out For The Houston Texans

The Houston Texans worked out free-agent tight end Matt Flanagan on Monday. The Texans continue their due diligence on free agents around the NFL heading into the final week of the season.

Flanagan was a rookie free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2018. He also played football at Rutgers before transferring to Pittsburgh before his senior season.

He last spent time with the Washington Redskins training camp as a rookie free agent in 2018. He was signed to the practice squad soon after and was signed to the active roster in December. He made his only career catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 16-13 win. During his rookie season, Flanagan appeared in three games for the Redskins.

Flanagan was waived/injured during the final cuts before the start of the season and released with an injury settlement by the Redskins in 2019.

