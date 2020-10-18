Titans 42 Texans 36: 11 Takes on OT Comeback Erased

The Houston Texans staged a furious NFL Week 6 comeback and tried to win in regulation, but Tennessee was too much for Houston on Sunday, the Titans finally bulling to a 42-36 OT win. Our “11 Texans Takes” ...

11. Derrick Henry had his season-long run against the Texans on the Titans first drive. On the third drive, he eclipsed that with the following rush.

Charles Omenihu trying to stop the run inside is a recipe for disaster. He's never been a good run stopper. The Texans let Henry get loose for a few runs early, but they had some good snaps against him forcing no gain or a short loss early. The big ones made the passing so easy though.

In the second half, Henry dominated as he usually does but the Texans played keep away after his big run. Henry would have a huge catch and run in overtime to get deep in Texans territory. Henry would score the game-winning touchdown on a direct snap.

He finished the day with 264 yards of total offense.

10. Lonnie Johnson had a bad day. He still gets far too many penalties. He extended the Titans second drive of the day when he got physical with a tight end he easily could've covered. Tannehill wasn't even close as the coverage was solid but Johnson handed the Titans a first down and Tennessee turned it into a touchdown.

Later in third and long, the third-string Titans tight end worked Johnson for a first down. In the same drive, he had a miscommunication with Philip Gaines that allowed an easy Titans touchdown.

9. David Johnson and Duke Johnson both ripped off big plays on the ground on the first scoring drive. It was a much more effective rushing attack as David Johnson gained 11 yards taking the ball outside and Duke Johnson showed his burst and vision for a 10 yard gain.

8. David Johnson might have cost the Texans a few shots at the end zone in the waning moments of the first half. Johnson caught a short pass and decided to try to gain a few extra yards instead of getting out of bounds and stopping the clock. It would cost the Texans their final timeout and they would get just one more play in before a spike and field goal.

7. Randall Cobb hauled in a very tough pass from Deshaun Watson for a touchdown. Watson had to scramble on third down and keep the play alive before finding the veteran slot receiver.

6. Almost every zone defense was eaten alive by Ryan Tannehill. He rarely had to make a difficult throw into coverage down the field. The Titans frequently converted third down against Houston. Anthony Firkser had a huge day against the Texans catching eight passes for 113 yards and a score.

5. Bradley Roby had a huge interception in what was yet another impressive performance for him. One of the few moves Bill O'Brien got right was bringing back Roby. He did get beat late for a questionable touchdown by A.J. Brown.

4. Romeo Crennel's boldness paid off again for the Texans this week. Last week the interim head coach's decision to go for it on fourth down to try to end the game worked out. This week trailing 14-0 his team went for it on fourth and goal and scored a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter with a one-point lead Crennel elected to go for it again. David Johnson barely got the first down on a run right. On fourth and goal on the same drive, Crennel would forgo a potential four-point lead and opt to go for it.

The Texans would get the score on a Watson pass to Brandin Cooks. They failed the conversion to keep the lead at seven. A conversion would essentially have ended the game. The Titans would tie the game and force overtime.

3. The passing attack was on point for Houston. Watson succeeded in and out of rhythm finding all his wideouts at different points in the game. It was one of the most efficient games he has ever played. He rarely took unnecessary chances and abused the Titans when they made a mistake.

Said Crennel: "He had a great performance. He does unbelievable things on the field. It is tough when we don't take advantage of a performance like that.''

2. It was a vintage J.J. Watt game. The Texans star defensive end made play after play when the defense was struggling.

He was all over Derrick Henry in stopping the run frequently stuffing Henry for no gain and even a loss. His sack and forced fumble in the third quarter totally changed the momentum of the game allowing the Texans to take the lead.

Watt may not be week-in/week-out his former self, but there are still long stretches where he is the most dominant player on the field. Watt is the lone Texans defender capable of dominating the game.

1. Our man Fish in the topper video credits the Houston defense with "fight.'' Maybe ... but we say the defense played poorly on a day where the offense was incredible. You see why Romeo Crennel went for the win in regulation with his defense this bad. Henry and the Titans' efficiency on offense was far too much for the Texans defense.

Said Crennel of the D getting worked and worn down: "It's a little demoralizing.''